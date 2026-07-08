Search multiple sources at once

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AI Search can query several instances in one request, merge the results, and tag each result with the instance it came from. This guide uses that to search two knowledge bases together: a shared general knowledge base that every user can search, plus a tenant-specific knowledge base that holds one customer's private content. A single query returns relevant content from both.
Keeping each tenant's content in its own instance is the recommended way to isolate tenants (refer to Multi-tenant search isolation). Searching across instances then lets you combine a tenant's instance with shared content at query time, so you do not have to copy the shared content into every tenant's instance.
What you will build: A Worker that searches a shared general-knowledge instance and a per-tenant instance together, then groups the results by their source.
The remote option lets wrangler dev proxy requests to your deployed instances, since AI Search does not run locally.
3. Add the Worker code
Update src/index.ts. This Worker identifies the tenant from a request header, then searches the shared instance and that tenant's instance in one call. Each returned chunk carries an instance_id, so the Worker can group results by source.
env.AI_SEARCH.search() is the namespace-level search. It differs from env.AI_SEARCH.get(id).search(), which searches a single instance. Passing instance_ids fans the query out across those instances and returns one merged, ranked list of chunks. Because every chunk includes an instance_id, you always know whether a result came from the shared instance or the tenant's instance.
If one instance fails, for example because the ID does not exist, the others still return, and the failure is reported in errors instead of throwing. This makes a missing tenant instance a partial result rather than a hard error.
4. Run it
Start a local development server:
Send a request with a tenant header and a query. The first request takes a moment because it creates and seeds the instances:
The response separates results from the shared instance and the tenant instance:
When every instance succeeds, the response has no errors field. If an instance fails, an errors array lists the failures while the other instances' results are still returned.
5. Generate an answer over both instances
To return a single written answer grounded in both instances instead of raw chunks, use chatCompletions with the same instance_ids. It retrieves from every listed instance, then generates one response from the combined context:
The response also includes the retrieved chunks (each tagged with its instance_id) so you can cite sources, and an errors array for any instance that failed.
6. Deploy
Log in with your Cloudflare account, then deploy your Worker: