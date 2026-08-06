Content selectors

Overview Default behavior Configure in the dashboard Configure with the API Examples Extract main content from blog pages Target documentation content Different selectors for different sections Interaction with other features Limits

Content selectors let you control which parts of a crawled page are indexed. Each entry pairs a URL glob pattern with a CSS selector. When a page URL matches a glob pattern, only the elements matching the corresponding CSS selector, and their descendants, are extracted and converted to Markdown for indexing.

The list is ordered and the first matching path wins. If a page URL matches multiple glob patterns, only the selector from the first match is applied. Order your entries from most specific to least specific.

Default behavior

Without content selectors, AI Search applies a default processing pipeline that removes elements such as <header> , <footer> , and <head> before converting the remaining content to Markdown. For more details on how HTML is processed, refer to How HTML is processed.

Configure in the dashboard

Go to the AI Search ↗ page in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search ↗ Select your AI Search instance, or select Create to create a new one with a Website data source. Under the data source settings, locate the Content selectors section. Select Add selector. In the Path field, enter a glob pattern to match page URLs. For example, **/blog/** . In the Selector field, enter a CSS selector to extract content from matching pages. For example, article .post-body . To add more entries, select Add selector again. Entries are evaluated in order from top to bottom.

Configure with the API

Content selectors are configured in the source_params.web_crawler.parse_options.content_selector field when creating or updating an AI Search instance. The field accepts an array of objects, each with a path and selector property.

curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/instances" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "id": "my-ai-search", "source": "https://example.com", "type": "web-crawler", "source_params": { "web_crawler": { "parse_options": { "content_selector": [ { "path": "**/blog/**", "selector": "article .post-body" }, { "path": "**/docs/**", "selector": "main .content" } ] } } } }'

Field Type Description path string Glob pattern to match against the full page URL. Uses the same glob syntax as path filtering: * matches within a segment, ** crosses directories. Maximum 200 characters. selector string CSS selector to extract content from pages matching the path pattern. Supports standard CSS selectors including element, class, ID, and attribute selectors. Maximum 200 characters.

Examples

Extract main content from blog pages

To index only the article body on blog pages and ignore navigation, sidebars, and footers:

Path Selector **/blog/** article .post-body

Target documentation content

To index the main content area of a documentation site:

Path Selector **/docs/** main .content

Different selectors for different sections

You can define multiple entries to apply different selectors to different parts of your site. The first matching path wins, so place more specific patterns first:

Path Selector **/blog/releases/** .release-notes **/blog/** article .post-body **/docs/** main .content

In this example, a page at https://example.com/blog/releases/v2 matches the first pattern and uses the .release-notes selector. A page at https://example.com/blog/my-post skips the first pattern and matches the second.

Caution If a CSS selector does not match any elements on a page, the resulting Markdown is empty and AI Search marks the item as errored. Verify that your selectors match the expected elements before applying them to a broad set of pages.

Interaction with other features

Path filtering : Path filtering takes priority over content selectors. Pages excluded by path filters are never crawled, so content selectors do not apply to them.

: Path filtering takes priority over content selectors. Pages excluded by path filters are never crawled, so content selectors do not apply to them. Rendering mode : Content selectors apply to the HTML that AI Search receives. For sites that render content with JavaScript, use Rendered sites mode so that selectors can target the fully rendered DOM.

: Content selectors apply to the HTML that AI Search receives. For sites that render content with JavaScript, use Rendered sites mode so that selectors can target the fully rendered DOM. Automatic re-indexing: Updating content selectors triggers a new sync job immediately, so changes are applied to all indexed pages.

Limits

Refer to Website for the limits that apply to content selectors.