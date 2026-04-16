Workers binding
Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones. Use a Workers binding to create, list, update, and delete AI Search instances from a Cloudflare Worker. You can also check instance configuration and monitor indexing progress.
To use AI Search with Workers, you must create an AI Search binding. You create bindings by updating your Wrangler configuration. AI Search provides two types of bindings:
- Namespace binding:
ai_search_namespaces
- Instance binding:
ai_search
Access all instances within a namespace. You can get, create, list, and delete instances at runtime.
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
binding
|string
|Yes
|The variable name available on
env. For example,
"AI_SEARCH" makes it accessible as
env.AI_SEARCH.
namespace
|string
|Yes
|The namespace to bind to. A
default namespace is created automatically for every account. If the namespace does not exist, Wrangler creates it on deploy.
remote
|boolean
|No
|Set to
true for local development with
wrangler dev.
Bind directly to a single instance in the
default namespace. Use this when you know which instance you need at deploy time.
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
binding
|string
|Yes
|The variable name available on
env. For example,
"MY_SEARCH" makes it accessible as
env.MY_SEARCH.
instance_name
|string
|Yes
|The name of the AI Search instance. Must exist in the default namespace at deploy time.
remote
|boolean
|No
|Set to
true for local development with
wrangler dev.
The following methods are only available when using the
ai_search_namespaces binding. The namespace handle (
env.AI_SEARCH) exposes methods for working with instances within a namespace.
Returns a handle to a specific instance. This is synchronous and does not make a network call. The instance is resolved lazily when you call methods like
search() or
info().
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
|string
|Yes
|The name of the instance to get a handle to.
Returns all instances within the namespace.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
page
|number
|No
|The page number to return. Defaults to
1.
per_page
|number
|No
|The number of instances per page. Defaults to
20. Maximum
100.
search
|string
|No
|Search instances by ID.
order_by
|string
|No
|Sort column. Valid value:
created_at. Defaults to
created_at.
order_by_direction
|string
|No
|Sort direction. Valid values:
asc,
desc. Defaults to
desc.
|Field
|Type
|Description
result
|array
|Array of instance objects.
result[].id
|string
|The instance identifier.
result[].type
|string
|The data source type (
r2,
web-crawler, or
null for empty instances).
result[].source
|string
|The data source location.
result[].status
|string
|The instance status (
active,
waiting,
indexing).
result[].enable
|boolean
|Whether the instance is enabled.
result[].namespace
|string
|The namespace the instance belongs to.
result[].created_at
|string
|ISO 8601 timestamp of when the instance was created.
result[].modified_at
|string
|ISO 8601 timestamp of the last modification.
result_info
|object
|Pagination metadata.
result_info.total_count
|number
|Total number of instances in the namespace.
Creates a new instance and returns a handle to it. You can create instances backed by a data source or create empty instances for use with the Items API.
Create an empty instance for file uploads:
AI Search instances come with built-in storage where you can upload documents directly.
Create a web-crawler instance:
Automatically crawl and index a website that you own. For more configuration options, refer to Website data source.
Create an R2-backed instance:
Index documents stored in an R2 bucket. For more configuration options, refer to R2 data source.
id
string required
The unique identifier for the AI Search instance. Must be 1-64 characters and match the pattern
^[a-z0-9_]+(?:-[a-z0-9_]+)*$.
type
string optional
The type of data source. Valid values:
r2,
web-crawler. Required when creating an instance with a data source. Omit when creating an empty instance for use with the Items API.
source
string optional
The data source location. For
r2 type, this is the R2 bucket name. For
web-crawler type, this is the website domain. Required when
type is specified.
source_params
object optional
Additional parameters for the data source.
-
prefix
stringoptional
- For R2 sources, limits indexing to objects with this key prefix.
-
r2_jurisdiction
stringoptional
- The jurisdiction for the R2 bucket, for example
eu.
- The jurisdiction for the R2 bucket, for example
-
include_items
arrayoptional
- Glob patterns for paths to include in indexing. For example:
["/blog/**", "/docs/**/*.html"].
- Glob patterns for paths to include in indexing. For example:
-
exclude_items
arrayoptional
- Glob patterns for paths to exclude from indexing. For example:
["/admin/**", "/private/**"].
- Glob patterns for paths to exclude from indexing. For example:
-
web_crawler
objectoptional
-
Configuration for web crawler sources.
-
parse_type
stringoptional
- The parsing method. Valid value:
sitemap.
- The parsing method. Valid value:
-
parse_options
objectoptional
-
include_headers
objectoptional
- Custom HTTP headers to include when crawling.
-
include_images
booleanoptional
- Whether to include images in the index.
-
specific_sitemaps
arrayoptional
- Specific sitemap URLs to crawl. For example:
["https://example.com/sitemap.xml"].
- Specific sitemap URLs to crawl. For example:
-
use_browser_rendering
booleanoptional
- Use Browser Run (formerly Browser Rendering) to crawl JavaScript-rendered pages.
-
-
store_options
objectoptional
-
storage_type
stringoptional
- The storage type. Valid value:
r2.
- The storage type. Valid value:
-
storage_id
stringoptional
- The storage bucket ID.
-
r2_jurisdiction
stringoptional
- The jurisdiction for the storage bucket.
-
-
index_method
object optional
Configures which indexing methods are enabled for the instance. Determines whether vector (semantic) search, keyword search, or both are available. At least one must be
true.
-
vector
booleanoptional
- Enable vector-based semantic search. Defaults to
true.
- Enable vector-based semantic search. Defaults to
-
keyword
booleanoptional
- Enable keyword-based search. Defaults to
false.
- Enable keyword-based search. Defaults to
Set both to
true for hybrid search.
fusion_method
string optional
Controls how vector and keyword scores are combined when using hybrid search. Valid values:
rrf (Reciprocal Rank Fusion),
max (takes the maximum score). Defaults to
rrf.
indexing_options
object optional
Configuration for how content is indexed.
keyword_tokenizer
stringoptional
- The tokenizer used for keyword search indexing. Valid values:
porter(stemming-based),
trigram(character n-gram). Defaults to
porter.
- The tokenizer used for keyword search indexing. Valid values:
retrieval_options
object optional
Default retrieval configuration for the instance. These defaults can be overridden per-request using
ai_search_options.
-
keyword_match_mode
stringoptional
- Controls how keyword (BM25) matching selects candidate documents.
andrequires all terms to match.
orrequires any term to match. Defaults to
and.
- Controls how keyword (BM25) matching selects candidate documents.
-
boost_by
arrayoptional
- Default boost fields applied to all search queries. Maximum 3 items. Each item has:
field
stringrequired - The metadata field name to boost by. Maximum 64 characters.
direction
stringoptional - The boost direction. Valid values:
asc,
desc,
exists,
not_exists.
-
- Default boost fields applied to all search queries. Maximum 3 items. Each item has:
sync_interval
number optional
Seconds between automatic data source syncs. Valid values:
3600,
7200,
14400,
21600,
43200,
86400. Defaults to
21600 (6 hours).
token_id
string optional
The UUID of the service API token to use for this instance. Only required if you have never created an AI Search instance before. Refer to the API get started guide for how to create and register a service token.
ai_gateway_id
string optional
The AI Gateway ID to route requests through for logging and analytics.
embedding_model
string optional
The embedding model to use for vectorizing content.
ai_search_model
string optional
The text-generation model to use for generating responses.
rewrite_query
boolean optional
Enable query rewriting to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
rewrite_model
string optional
The model to use for query rewriting.
reranking
boolean optional
Enable reranking to reorder retrieved results by semantic relevance. Defaults to
false.
reranking_model
string optional
The reranking model to use. Valid value:
@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base.
chunk_size
number optional
The size of chunks when splitting documents. Minimum value:
64.
chunk_overlap
number optional
The overlap between chunks. Minimum value:
0.
max_num_results
number optional
The default maximum number of results to return. Minimum value:
1.
score_threshold
number optional
The default minimum score threshold for results. Minimum value:
0.
cache
boolean optional
Enable response caching. Defaults to
true.
cache_threshold
string optional
The cache matching threshold. Valid values:
super_strict_match,
close_enough,
flexible_friend,
anything_goes. Defaults to
close_enough.
custom_metadata
array optional
Custom metadata fields to extract and index from documents.
-
field_name
stringrequired
- The name of the metadata field.
-
data_type
stringrequired
- The data type of the field. Valid values:
text,
number,
boolean,
datetime.
- The data type of the field. Valid values:
enable
boolean optional
Whether the instance is enabled. Defaults to
true.
Returns an
AiSearchInstance handle that is immediately usable for calling methods like
search(),
info(),
stats(), and
items.upload(). Call
info() on the handle to get the instance configuration.
Permanently deletes an instance and all its indexed content. This action cannot be undone.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
|string
|Yes
|The name of the instance to delete.
Returns
void. Throws an error if the instance does not exist.
The following methods are available on both the
ai_search_namespaces and
ai_search bindings. With the namespace binding, call methods on the handle returned by
get(). With the instance binding, call methods directly on the binding (for example,
env.MY_SEARCH.info()).
The examples below use the namespace binding.
Partially updates the instance configuration. Only the fields you pass are modified.
Accepts a partial version of the create parameters. Only the fields you include are updated.
|Field
|Type
|Description
ai_search_model
|string
|The text-generation model.
embedding_model
|string
|The embedding model.
index_method
|object
|Indexing methods:
\{ vector: boolean, keyword: boolean \}.
fusion_method
|string
|How vector and keyword scores are combined (
rrf or
max).
indexing_options
|object
|Indexing configuration including
keyword_tokenizer.
retrieval_options
|object
|Retrieval configuration including
keyword_match_mode and
boost_by.
reranking
|boolean
|Turn on or off reranking.
reranking_model
|string
|The reranking model.
rewrite_query
|boolean
|Turn on or off query rewriting.
rewrite_model
|string
|The query rewriting model.
source
|string
|Update the data source location.
cache
|boolean
|Turn on or off response caching.
chunk_size
|number
|Token size of each chunk.
chunk_overlap
|number
|Token overlap between chunks.
score_threshold
|number
|Minimum score threshold for results.
max_num_results
|number
|Maximum number of results per query.
custom_metadata
|array
|Custom metadata field definitions.
sync_interval
|number
|Seconds between automatic data source syncs.
Returns the updated instance configuration. Same shape as info().
Returns the current configuration and metadata for the instance.
|Field
|Type
|Description
id
|string
|The instance identifier.
type
|string
|The data source type (
r2,
web-crawler, or
null).
source
|string
|The data source location.
namespace
|string
|The namespace the instance belongs to.
status
|string
|The instance status (
active,
waiting,
indexing).
enable
|boolean
|Whether the instance is enabled.
created_at
|string
|Timestamp of when the instance was created.
modified_at
|string
|Timestamp of the last modification.
ai_search_model
|string
|The text-generation model.
embedding_model
|string
|The embedding model.
reranking
|boolean
|Whether reranking is enabled.
reranking_model
|string
|The reranking model.
rewrite_query
|boolean
|Whether query rewriting is enabled.
rewrite_model
|string
|The query rewriting model.
cache
|boolean
|Whether response caching is enabled.
cache_threshold
|string
|The similarity threshold for cache hits.
index_method
|object
|Which indexing methods are enabled (
vector,
keyword).
fusion_method
|string
|How vector and keyword scores are combined (
rrf or
max).
indexing_options
|object
|Indexing configuration including
keyword_tokenizer.
retrieval_options
|object
|Retrieval configuration including
keyword_match_mode and
boost_by.
chunk_size
|number
|Token size of each chunk.
chunk_overlap
|number
|Token overlap between chunks.
score_threshold
|number
|Minimum score threshold for results.
max_num_results
|number
|Maximum number of results per query.
sync_interval
|number
|Seconds between automatic data source syncs.
custom_metadata
|array
|Custom metadata field definitions.
last_activity
|string
|Timestamp of the last indexing activity.
Returns the current indexing progress for the instance. Use this to poll for completion after creating an instance or uploading files.
|Field
|Type
|Description
queued
|number
|Items waiting to be processed.
running
|number
|Items currently being processed.
completed
|number
|Items successfully indexed.
error
|number
|Items that failed to index.
skipped
|number
|Items skipped during indexing.
outdated
|number
|Items that need re-indexing.
last_activity
|string
|ISO 8601 timestamp of the last indexing activity.
file_embed_errors
|object
|Map of file IDs to embedding error details.
engine.vectorize.vectorsCount
|number
|Total number of vectors stored.
engine.vectorize.dimensions
|number
|Dimensions of the vector embeddings.
engine.r2.payloadSizeBytes
|number
|Total size of stored payloads in bytes.
engine.r2.metadataSizeBytes
|number
|Total size of stored metadata in bytes.
engine.r2.objectCount
|number
|Total number of objects in storage.
Local development is supported by proxying requests to your deployed AI Search instance. Add
remote: true to your binding configuration to enable local development with
wrangler dev.