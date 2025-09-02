Set up Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Add Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to any AI Gateway to start scanning AI prompts and responses for sensitive data.
- An existing AI Gateway
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to AI > AI Gateway.
- Select a gateway where you want to enable DLP.
- Go to the Firewall tab.
- Toggle Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to On.
After enabling DLP, you can create policies to define how sensitive data should be handled:
-
Under the DLP section, click Add Policy.
-
Configure the following fields for each policy:
-
Policy ID: Enter a unique name for this policy (e.g., "Block-PII-Requests")
-
DLP Profiles: Select the DLP profiles to check against. AI requests/responses will be checked against each of the selected profiles. Available profiles include:
- Financial Information - Credit cards, bank accounts, routing numbers
- Personal Identifiable Information (PII) - Names, addresses, phone numbers
- Government Identifiers - SSNs, passport numbers, driver's licenses
- Healthcare Information - Medical record numbers, patient data
- Custom Profiles - Organization-specific data patterns
-
Action: Choose the action to take when any of the selected profiles match:
- Flag - Record the detection for audit purposes without blocking
- Block - Prevent the request/response from proceeding
-
Check: Select what to scan:
- Request - Scan user prompts sent to AI providers
- Response - Scan AI model responses before returning to users
- Both - Scan both requests and responses
-
-
Click Save to save your policy configuration.
You can create multiple DLP policies with different configurations:
- Add multiple policies: Click Add Policy to create additional policies with different profile combinations or actions
- Enable/disable policies: Use the toggle next to each policy to individually enable or disable them without deleting the configuration
- Edit policies: Click on any existing policy to modify its settings
- Save changes: Always click Save after making any changes to apply them
After configuring DLP settings:
- Make a test AI request through your gateway that contains sample sensitive data.
- Check the AI Gateway Logs to verify DLP scanning is working.
- Review the detection results and adjust profiles or actions as needed.
DLP events are integrated into your AI Gateway logs:
- Go to AI > AI Gateway > your gateway > Logs.
- Click on any log entry to view detailed information. For requests where DLP policies were triggered, additional details are included:
- DLP Action Taken: Shows whether the action was "Flag" or "Block"
- DLP Policies Matched: Detailed information about each policy that matched, including:
- Which DLP profiles triggered within each policy
- Whether the match occurred in the request or response
- Specific entries that matched within each DLP profile
To view only DLP-related requests:
- On the Logs tab, click Add Filter.
- Select DLP Action from the filter options.
- Choose to filter by:
- FLAG - Show only requests where sensitive data was flagged
- BLOCK - Show only requests that were blocked due to DLP policies
When DLP policies are triggered, your application will receive additional information through response headers and error codes.
When a request matches DLP policies (whether flagged or blocked), an additional
cf-aig-dlp header is returned containing detailed information about the match:
Use this header to programmatically detect which DLP profiles and entries were matched, which policies triggered, and whether the match occurred in the request or response.
When DLP blocks a request, your application will receive structured error responses:
-
Request blocked by DLP
"code": 2029
"message": "Request content blocked due to DLP policy violations"
-
-
Response blocked by DLP
"code": 2030
"message": "Response content blocked due to DLP policy violations"
-
Handle these errors in your application:
- Start with flagging: Begin with "Flag" actions to understand what data is being detected before implementing blocking
- Tune confidence levels: Adjust detection sensitivity based on your false positive tolerance
- Use appropriate profiles: Select DLP profiles that match your data protection requirements
- Monitor regularly: Review DLP events to ensure policies are working as expected
- Test thoroughly: Validate DLP behavior with sample sensitive data before production deployment
- Verify DLP toggle is enabled for your gateway
- Ensure selected DLP profiles are appropriate for your test data
- Confirm confidence levels aren't set too high
- Review DLP logs to see which profiles triggered
- Consider lowering confidence levels for problematic profiles
- Test with different sample data to understand detection patterns
- Adjust profile selections if needed
For additional support with DLP configuration, refer to the Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention documentation or contact your Cloudflare support team.
