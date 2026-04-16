REST API
Use the AI Search REST API to upload, list, and manage individual documents within an instance.
All requests require an API token with AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens.Go to API Tokens
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Select Create Token.
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Select Create Custom Token.
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Enter a Token name, for example
AI Search Manager.
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Under Permissions, add two permissions:
- Account > AI Search:Edit
- Account > AI Search:Run
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Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token.
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Copy and save the token value. This is your
API_TOKEN.
Include the token in the
Authorization header for all requests:
AI Search APIs are available at two base paths:
|Path
|Description
/accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/instances/{id}/
|Operates on a specific instance
/accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/namespaces/{namespace}/instances/{id}/
|Operates on instances within a namespace
The available operations are the same for both paths. For the namespace-scoped API, refer to the Namespace API reference.
Upload, list, get, delete, and download items within an instance. For the full specification, refer to the Items API reference.
|Operation
|Method
|Description
|Upload
POST
|Upload a document for indexing
|List
GET
|List all items in an instance
|Get
GET
|Get item info by ID
|Delete
DELETE
|Delete an item
|Download
GET
|Download the original file
Upload a file to an instance:
List all items in an instance: