Set up Guardrails

Add Guardrails to any gateway to start evaluating and potentially modifying responses.

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to AI > AI Gateway. Select a gateway. Go to Guardrails. Switch the toggle to On. To customize categories, select Change > Configure specific categories. Update your choices for how Guardrails works on specific prompts or responses (Flag, Ignore, Block). For Prompts : Guardrails will evaluate and transform incoming prompts based on your security policies.

: Guardrails will evaluate and transform incoming prompts based on your security policies. For Responses: Guardrails will inspect the model's responses to ensure they meet your content and formatting guidelines. Select Save.

Usage considerations For additional details about how to implement Guardrails, refer to Usage considerations.

Viewing Guardrail results in Logs

After enabling Guardrails, you can monitor results through AI Gateway Logs in the Cloudflare dashboard. Guardrail logs are marked with a green shield icon, and each logged request includes an eventID , which links to its corresponding Guardrail evaluation log(s) for easy tracking. Logs are generated for all requests, including those that pass Guardrail checks.

Error handling and blocked requests

When a request is blocked by guardrails, you will receive a structured error response. These indicate whether the issue occurred with the prompt or the model response. Use error codes to differentiate between prompt versus response violations.

Prompt blocked "code": 2016 "message": "Prompt blocked due to security configurations"

Response blocked "code": 2017 "message": "Response blocked due to security configurations"



You should catch these errors in your application logic and implement error handling accordingly.

For example, when using Workers AI with a binding: