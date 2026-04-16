Vector search
Vector search converts your query into a vector embedding and finds chunks with similar meaning. It is enabled by default on all AI Search instances. For an overview of search modes, refer to Search modes.
Instances created after April 16, 2026 include a built-in vector index powered by Vectorize. The vector index stores embeddings generated from your content and is created and maintained automatically. You do not need to create or manage a Vectorize index yourself.
Instances created before this date use a Vectorize index provisioned on your account. These instances are billed separately for Vectorize usage. All instances will be migrated to managed infrastructure. Migration details are coming soon.
The embedding model determines the vector dimensions for the vector index. The embedding model is set when creating an instance and cannot be changed after creation.
Vector search is the default index method for all instances. To switch to keyword search only, set
index_method.vector to
false. At least one of
vector or
keyword must be
true.
You can force vector-only search on a per-request basis using
ai_search_options.retrieval.retrieval_type, even if keyword search is also enabled on the instance.
When using vector search, each chunk includes a
scoring_details object:
|Field
|Type
|Description
vector_score
|number
|Vector similarity score (0 to 1).
vector_rank
|number
|Rank position in the result set.
For vector index limits, refer to Limits and pricing.