Release note
This release notes section covers regular updates and minor fixes. For major feature releases or significant updates, see the changelog.
The maximum number of results returned from a query has been increased from 20 to 50. This allows you to surface more relevant matches in a single request.
When a file is deleted from your R2 bucket, its corresponding chunks are now automatically removed from the Vectorize index linked to your AI Search instance during the next sync.
The cooldown period between sync jobs has been reduced to 3 minutes, allowing you to trigger syncs more frequently when updating your data. If a sync is requested during the cooldown window, the dashboard and API now return clear response indicating that the sync cannot proceed due to the cooldown.
You can now index rich format files (e.g., PDF) up to 4 MB in size, up from the previous 1 MB limit.
The dashboard now includes a new “Processing” step for the indexing pipeline that displays the files currently being processed.
You can now trigger a sync job for an AI Search using the Sync REST API. This scans your data source for changes and queues updated or previously errored files for indexing.
Files modified in your source R2 bucket will now be updated in the AI Search index during the next sync. For example, if you upload a new version of an existing file, the changes will be reflected in the index after the subsequent sync job. Please note that deleted files are not yet removed from the index. We are actively working on this functionality.
Files that failed to index will now be automatically retried in the next indexing job. For instance, if a file initially failed because it was oversized but was then corrected (e.g. replaced with a file of the same name/key within the size limit), it will be re-attempted during the next scheduled sync.
Resolved an issue where certain characters (e.g. '#') were being cut off during the recursive chunking and embedding process. This fix ensures complete character processing in the indexing process.
AI Search now supports R2 buckets configured with European Union (EU) jurisdiction restrictions. Previously, files in EU-restricted R2 buckets would not index when linked. This issue has been resolved, and all EU-restricted R2 buckets should now function as expected.
AI Search now supports response streaming in the
AI Search method of the Workers binding, allowing you to stream results as they’re retrieved by setting
stream: true.
AI Search allows developers to create fully-managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines powered by Cloudflare allowing developers to integrate context-aware AI into their applications without managing infrastructure. Get started today on the Cloudflare Dashboard.
