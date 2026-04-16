Metadata filter (legacy)
This page documents the filter format used by the legacy AutoRAG REST API. For the new AI Search REST API filter syntax, refer to Metadata filtering.
Compare a metadata attribute (for example,
folder or
timestamp) with a target value:
|Operator
|Description
eq
|Equals
ne
|Not equals
gt
|Greater than
gte
|Greater than or equal to
lt
|Less than
lte
|Less than or equal to
Combine multiple comparison filters with a logical operator:
The available compound operators are
and and
or.
- No nested combinations of
andand
or. You can only use one compound operator at a time.
- When using
or, only the
eqoperator is allowed and all conditions must filter on the same key.
To filter for all files within a folder and its subfolders, use a compound filter with range operators.
For example, consider this file structure:
- customer-a - profile.md - contracts - property - contract-1.pdf
Using
{ type: "eq", key: "folder", value: "customer-a/" } only matches files directly in that folder (like
profile.md), not files in subfolders.
To match all files starting with
customer-a/, use a compound filter:
This filter matches all paths starting with
customer-a/ by using:
gtwith
customer-a//to include paths greater than the
/ASCII character
ltewith
customer-a/zto include paths up to and including the lowercase
zASCII character
- Metadata filtering - New AI Search REST API filter format
- Migrate from AutoRAG Search API - Migration guide with before/after examples