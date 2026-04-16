Metadata filter (legacy)

This page documents the filter format used by the legacy AutoRAG REST API. For the new AI Search REST API filter syntax, refer to Metadata filtering.

Comparison filter

Compare a metadata attribute (for example, folder or timestamp ) with a target value:

JavaScript filters : { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/" }

Operators

Operator Description eq Equals ne Not equals gt Greater than gte Greater than or equal to lt Less than lte Less than or equal to

Compound filter

Combine multiple comparison filters with a logical operator:

JavaScript filters : { type : "and" , filters : [ { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/" }, { type : "gte" , key : "timestamp" , value : "1735689600000" } ] }

The available compound operators are and and or .

Limitations

No nested combinations of and and or . You can only use one compound operator at a time.

and . You can only use one compound operator at a time. When using or , only the eq operator is allowed and all conditions must filter on the same key.

"Starts with" filter for folders

To filter for all files within a folder and its subfolders, use a compound filter with range operators.

For example, consider this file structure:

customer-a

Using { type: "eq", key: "folder", value: "customer-a/" } only matches files directly in that folder (like profile.md ), not files in subfolders.

To match all files starting with customer-a/ , use a compound filter:

JavaScript filters : { type : "and" , filters : [ { type : "gt" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a//" }, { type : "lte" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/z" } ] }

This filter matches all paths starting with customer-a/ by using:

gt with customer-a// to include paths greater than the / ASCII character

with to include paths greater than the ASCII character lte with customer-a/z to include paths up to and including the lowercase z ASCII character

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