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Python SDK

This guide walks you through creating an AI Search instance, uploading content, and querying it from a Python application using the Cloudflare Python SDK.

Prerequisites

This guide uses the default namespace, which exists automatically on every account. To group instances into your own namespace, create one with client.aisearch.namespaces.create().

1. Create an API token

You need an API token with AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens.

    Go to API Tokens

  2. Select Create Token.

  3. Select Create Custom Token.

  4. Enter a Token name, for example AI Search Python.

  5. Under Permissions, add two permissions:

    • Account > AI Search:Edit
    • Account > AI Search:Run

  6. Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token.

  7. Copy and save the token value. This is your API_TOKEN.

2. Set up your Python environment

Create a project directory and a virtual environment to isolate your dependencies.

Terminal window
mkdir ai-search-python && cd ai-search-python
python3 -m venv .venv
source .venv/bin/activate

On Windows, activate the virtual environment with .venv\Scripts\activate instead.

3. Install the Cloudflare Python SDK

Install the official cloudflare package:

Terminal window
pip install cloudflare

4. Set your credentials

Export your account ID and API token as environment variables.

Terminal window
export CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID="<ACCOUNT_ID>"
export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN="<API_TOKEN>"

5. Create an AI Search instance

Create a file named quickstart.py. The following code sets up a client and creates an instance named my-instance in the default namespace. Because no data source is specified, the instance uses built-in storage, so you can upload files to it directly.

quickstart.py
import os


from cloudflare import Cloudflare


client = Cloudflare(api_token=os.environ["CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"])
account_id = os.environ["CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID"]


instance = client.aisearch.namespaces.instances.create(
    name="default",
    account_id=account_id,
    id="my-instance",
)


print(f"Created instance: {instance.id}")

6. Upload content

Add the following to quickstart.py to upload a document. Setting wait_for_completion to True waits for indexing before returning so the file is ready to search. If indexing is still finishing, item.status may be running; the file continues indexing in the background and becomes searchable shortly after.

quickstart.py
item = client.aisearch.namespaces.instances.items.upload(
    id="my-instance",
    account_id=account_id,
    name="default",
    file={
        "file": (
            "getting-started.md",
            b"AI Search indexes uploaded content for retrieval.",
            "text/markdown",
        ),
        "wait_for_completion": True,
    },
)


print(f"Uploaded item status: {item.status}")

7. Search your instance

Add the following to quickstart.py to run a query against your indexed content.

quickstart.py
results = client.aisearch.namespaces.instances.search(
    id="my-instance",
    account_id=account_id,
    name="default",
    query="How does AI Search handle uploaded content?",
)


if results.chunks:
    print(results.chunks[0].text)
else:
    print("No results yet — your content may still be indexing. Try again in a moment.")

Run the script:

Terminal window
python quickstart.py

If the search returns no results, the content may still be indexing. Wait a moment, then run the search again.

Next steps

REST API Query AI Search using HTTP requests.
Workers API Query AI Search from within a Cloudflare Worker.