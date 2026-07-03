This guide walks you through creating an AI Search instance, uploading content, and querying it from a Python application using the Cloudflare Python SDK ↗.

Prerequisites

This guide uses the default namespace, which exists automatically on every account. To group instances into your own namespace, create one with client.aisearch.namespaces.create() .

1. Create an API token

You need an API token with AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens. Go to API Tokens Select Create Token. Select Create Custom Token. Enter a Token name, for example AI Search Python . Under Permissions, add two permissions: Account > AI Search:Edit

> Account > AI Search:Run Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token. Copy and save the token value. This is your API_TOKEN .

2. Set up your Python environment

Create a project directory and a virtual environment to isolate your dependencies.

Terminal window mkdir ai-search-python && cd ai-search-python python3 -m venv .venv source .venv/bin/activate

On Windows, activate the virtual environment with .venv\Scripts\activate instead.

3. Install the Cloudflare Python SDK

Install the official cloudflare package:

Terminal window pip install cloudflare

4. Set your credentials

Export your account ID and API token as environment variables.

Terminal window export CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "<API_TOKEN>"

5. Create an AI Search instance

Create a file named quickstart.py . The following code sets up a client and creates an instance named my-instance in the default namespace. Because no data source is specified, the instance uses built-in storage, so you can upload files to it directly.

quickstart.py import os from cloudflare import Cloudflare client = Cloudflare ( api_token = os . environ [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ]) account_id = os . environ [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] instance = client . aisearch . namespaces . instances . create ( name = "default" , account_id = account_id , id = "my-instance" , ) print ( f "Created instance: { instance . id } " )

Note Creating an instance is a one-time action. If you run the script again, remove this step, because an instance name must be unique within a namespace.

6. Upload content

Add the following to quickstart.py to upload a document. Setting wait_for_completion to True waits for indexing before returning so the file is ready to search. If indexing is still finishing, item.status may be running ; the file continues indexing in the background and becomes searchable shortly after.

quickstart.py item = client . aisearch . namespaces . instances . items . upload ( id = "my-instance" , account_id = account_id , name = "default" , file = { "file" : ( "getting-started.md" , b "AI Search indexes uploaded content for retrieval." , "text/markdown" , ), "wait_for_completion" : True , }, ) print ( f "Uploaded item status: { item . status } " )

7. Search your instance

Add the following to quickstart.py to run a query against your indexed content.

quickstart.py results = client . aisearch . namespaces . instances . search ( id = "my-instance" , account_id = account_id , name = "default" , query = "How does AI Search handle uploaded content?" , ) if results . chunks : print ( results . chunks [ 0 ]. text ) else : print ( "No results yet — your content may still be indexing. Try again in a moment." )

Run the script:

Terminal window python quickstart.py

If the search returns no results, the content may still be indexing. Wait a moment, then run the search again.

Next steps

REST API Query AI Search using HTTP requests.