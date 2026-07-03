Python SDK
This guide walks you through creating an AI Search instance, uploading content, and querying it from a Python application using the Cloudflare Python SDK ↗.
- Python ↗ 3.8 or later.
- Your account ID.
This guide uses the
default namespace, which exists automatically on every account. To group instances into your own namespace, create one with
client.aisearch.namespaces.create().
You need an API token with AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens.Go to API Tokens
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Select Create Token.
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Select Create Custom Token.
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Enter a Token name, for example
AI Search Python.
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Under Permissions, add two permissions:
- Account > AI Search:Edit
- Account > AI Search:Run
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Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token.
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Copy and save the token value. This is your
API_TOKEN.
Create a project directory and a virtual environment to isolate your dependencies.
On Windows, activate the virtual environment with
.venv\Scripts\activate instead.
Install the official
cloudflare package:
Export your account ID and API token as environment variables.
Create a file named
quickstart.py. The following code sets up a client and creates an instance named
my-instance in the
default namespace. Because no data source is specified, the instance uses built-in storage, so you can upload files to it directly.
Add the following to
quickstart.py to upload a document. Setting
wait_for_completion to
True waits for indexing before returning so the file is ready to search. If indexing is still finishing,
item.status may be
running; the file continues indexing in the background and becomes searchable shortly after.
Add the following to
quickstart.py to run a query against your indexed content.
Run the script:
If the search returns no results, the content may still be indexing. Wait a moment, then run the search again.