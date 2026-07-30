The Vercel AI SDK ↗ is a TypeScript toolkit for building applications with large language models. The ai-search-provider ↗ package connects AI Search to the AI SDK, so you can generate responses grounded in your indexed content, retrieve chunks, and manage documents from the same API.
This guide builds a Worker that creates an AI Search instance, uploads and indexes a document, and then queries it with the AI SDK.
This binds the defaultnamespace to env.AI_SEARCH. The remote option lets wrangler dev proxy requests to your deployed instance, since AI Search does not run locally. The ai_search_namespaces binding requires a compatibility_date of 2026-03-27 or later, which new C3 projects already satisfy.
4. Create an instance and index content
Add a /setup route that creates an instance and uploads a document. Enable hybrid search at creation by setting index_method to index both vectors and keywords.
The create() method is on the namespace binding (env.AI_SEARCH), not on the provider client. Creating an instance that already exists throws, so the following code creates it and, on the next run, updates it instead.
AiSearchNamespace is an ambient type available after you run wrangler types.
5. Query your instance
There are three ways to query your instance from the AI SDK. Pick the one that fits your application:
Stream a response sends tokens as they are generated, which suits long answers and chat interfaces.
Search as a tool lets the model decide when to search, which is what you want in an agent.
Generate a response
Pass instance.chat() to generateText, and AI Search retrieves relevant content and generates a response in one call.
Replace the query placeholder in your fetch handler with the following:
AI Search returns the retrieved chunks as AI SDK source parts in sources, so you can cite them alongside the generated text. Because the instance indexes both vectors and keywords, retrieval_type: "hybrid" uses both.
Stream a response
For longer responses, use streamText instead of generateText. AI Search emits the retrieved chunks as source parts before the first text part.
toTextStreamResponse() sends the generated text and drops the sources. To stream the retrieved chunks as well, return a UI message stream with sendSources enabled, or read result.fullStream directly:
Search as a tool
With chat(), AI Search searches your instance on every request. To let the model decide when to search instead, expose instance.search() as an AI SDK tool ↗ and pass it to a model that supports function calling, such as a Workers AI model. This is the pattern to use in an agent, where the model chooses between searching and other tools.
Install the Workers AI provider and Zod. Use version 3 of workers-ai-provider: the latest version 4 requires AI SDK v7, but ai-search-provider requires v6, so npm fails to install them together.
npm i workers-ai-provider@^3 zod
yarn add workers-ai-provider@^3 zod
pnpm add workers-ai-provider@^3 zod
bun add workers-ai-provider@^3 zod
Add a Workers AI binding to your Wrangler configuration:
Then define a search tool. The model calls it when it needs to retrieve content:
6. Test it locally
Before you deploy, confirm the whole flow works against your instance with wrangler dev, which proxies the remote AI Search binding. The output below is from the generate a response option.
Start a local development server:
First, index the sample document by visiting /setup:
The first /setup can take a minute or two while the document indexes. When it finishes, you get back the item key and a completed status:
Then query the instance:
A working integration returns generated text grounded in your document, along with a sources array referencing the file it retrieved (fields trimmed):
If sources comes back empty, the document has not finished indexing yet. Run /setup again, then retry the query.
7. Deploy
Log in with your Cloudflare account:
Deploy your Worker to make it accessible on the Internet:
Considerations
The chat model is text-only. File and image message parts are not supported.
Generation options such as temperature and maxOutputTokens are passed through to the instance's generation model. maxOutputTokens truncates the response and sets finishReason to "length". If a model ignores an option, the result's warnings array stays empty, so an unsupported option fails silently.
AI Search uses the generation model configured on the instance by default. Pass instance.chat({ model: "..." }) to override it per request.