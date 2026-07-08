Show source citations in responses

AI Search returns the source chunks it uses to generate an answer. Use those chunks to show citations, references, or source links in your application.
This guide shows how to build a
Cloudflare Worker that returns an AI-generated answer with the documents that informed it. Use this pattern when you want users to verify answers, inspect source material, or debug retrieval quality.
You will create a Worker endpoint that:
Sends a user question to
chatCompletions()
Returns the generated answer with source identifiers, snippets, metadata, and relevance scores
Groups repeated chunks into one citation per source document
Handles citations for standard and streaming responses
AI Search retrieves source chunks before it generates an answer:
Finds matching chunks from your indexed documents.
Sends those chunks to the model as context.
Returns the answer and chunks in the response.
Each returned chunk contains an
item object with
key (filename or URL),
timestamp, and any custom
metadata you attached during indexing. For citations,
item.key is usually the most useful field because it identifies the source document.
The
score field indicates how relevant the chunk was to the query. The
chunks array is also available in the
search() response, and the same approach applies.
Create a Worker project for the citation examples:
npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- ai-search-citations yarn create cloudflare ai-search-citations pnpm create cloudflare@latest ai-search-citations
When prompted, choose
Hello World example, Worker only, and TypeScript.
Move into the project directory:
Add an AI Search namespace binding to your Wrangler configuration:
" $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "ai-search-citations" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-07-09" , " ai_search_namespaces " : [ name = "ai-search-citations" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-07-09"
This binding lets your Worker access AI Search instances in the
default namespace. The examples use an instance named
my-instance.
If you do not have an instance yet, create one and add content before you run the Worker. To create an instance with Wrangler, refer to
Wrangler commands.
3. Display citations from chat completions
Start with the simplest citation pattern: return the generated answer and a list of source documents in the same JSON response.
Replace the contents of
src/index.ts with the following Worker code:
async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; // Convert source chunks into citations your UI can display. const citations = response . chunks . map ( ( chunk , index ) => ( { snippet : chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 ) , metadata : chunk . item . metadata , return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; AI_SEARCH : AiSearchNamespace ; async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; // Convert source chunks into citations your UI can display. const citations = response . chunks . map ( ( chunk , index ) => ( { snippet : chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 ) , metadata : chunk . item . metadata , return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
The response looks like:
" answer " : "Cloudflare is a global network that provides security, performance, and reliability services..." , " source " : "docs/what-is-cloudflare.md" , " snippet " : "Cloudflare is one of the world's largest networks. Today, businesses, non-profits, bloggers..." , " source " : "blog/intro-to-cloudflare.md" , " snippet " : "Cloudflare provides a broad range of services to businesses of all sizes..." ,
4. Deduplicate citations by source
Multiple chunks can come from the same document. Group them by
item.key to show one citation per source document.
To show one citation per source, update
src/index.ts to group chunks by source document:
async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; // Group chunks by source document so each source appears once. const sourceMap = new Map () ; for ( const chunk of response . chunks ) { // item.key is the source file path or URL. const key = chunk . item . key ; const existing = sourceMap . get ( key ) ; // Keep the highest relevance score for each source. existing . score = Math . max ( existing . score , chunk . score ) ; existing . snippets . push ( chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 )) ; snippets : [ chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 )] , metadata : chunk . item . metadata , const citations = [ ... sourceMap . entries ()] . map ( ([ source , { score , snippets , metadata }], i ) => ( { return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; AI_SEARCH : AiSearchNamespace ; async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; // Group chunks by source document so each source appears once. const sourceMap = new Map < { score : number ; snippets : string [] ; metadata ?: Record < string , unknown > } for ( const chunk of response . chunks ) { // item.key is the source file path or URL. const key = chunk . item . key ; const existing = sourceMap . get ( key ) ; // Keep the highest relevance score for each source. existing . score = Math . max ( existing . score , chunk . score ) ; existing . snippets . push ( chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 )) ; snippets : [ chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 )] , metadata : chunk . item . metadata , const citations = [ ... sourceMap . entries ()] . map ( ([ source , { score , snippets , metadata }], i ) => ( { return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
5. Parse citations from a streaming response
When using
stream: true, the chunks are sent as a separate Server-Sent Events (SSE) event named
chunks before the streamed answer begins. Parse this event to show citations before the full answer finishes streaming.
To show citations before the full answer finishes streaming, update
src/index.ts to transform the stream:
async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // Stream answer tokens, but extract source chunks first. const stream = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , // Transform the stream: extract the chunks event and forward the rest const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream () ; const writer = writable . getWriter () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const reader = stream . getReader () ; // Track the current SSE event type to identify source chunks. const pump = async () => { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; buffer += decoder . decode ( value , { stream : true } ) ; const lines = buffer . split ( " \n " ) ; buffer = lines . pop () ?? "" ; for ( const line of lines ) { // The chunks event arrives before the streamed answer. if ( line . startsWith ( "event: " )) { currentEvent = line . slice ( 7 ) . trim () ; // Transform the chunks data line into a citations event for your UI. if ( currentEvent === "chunks" && line . startsWith ( "data: " )) { const chunks = JSON . parse ( line . slice ( 6 )) ; const citations = chunks . map ( ( chunk ) => ( { `event: citations \n data: ${ JSON . stringify ( citations ) } \n\n ` , // Forward answer tokens and other SSE data unchanged. await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( line + " \n " )) ; pump () . catch ( () => writer . close ()) ; return new Response ( readable , { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" , "cache-control" : "no-cache" , AI_SEARCH : AiSearchNamespace ; async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // Stream answer tokens, but extract source chunks first. const stream = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , // Transform the stream: extract the chunks event and forward the rest const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream () ; const writer = writable . getWriter () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const reader = stream . getReader () ; // Track the current SSE event type to identify source chunks. const pump = async () => { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; buffer += decoder . decode ( value , { stream : true } ) ; const lines = buffer . split ( " \n " ) ; buffer = lines . pop () ?? "" ; for ( const line of lines ) { // The chunks event arrives before the streamed answer. if ( line . startsWith ( "event: " )) { currentEvent = line . slice ( 7 ) . trim () ; // Transform the chunks data line into a citations event for your UI. if ( currentEvent === "chunks" && line . startsWith ( "data: " )) { const chunks = JSON . parse ( line . slice ( 6 )) ; const citations = chunks . map ( ( chunk : { item : { key : string }; score : number }) => ( { `event: citations \n data: ${ JSON . stringify ( citations ) } \n\n ` , // Forward answer tokens and other SSE data unchanged. await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( line + " \n " )) ; pump () . catch ( () => writer . close ()) ; return new Response ( readable , { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" , "cache-control" : "no-cache" , } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
6. Use scoring details to rank citations
Each chunk includes a
scoring_details object with a breakdown of how it was scored. Use these details to filter out low-quality citations or display confidence indicators.
To filter citations by relevance, update
src/index.ts to use score fields:
async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns scoring details with each source chunk. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; const citations = response . chunks // Filter out lower-scoring chunks for stronger citations. . filter ( ( chunk ) => chunk . score > 0.5 ) // Expose scoring details if your UI shows confidence indicators. . map ( ( chunk , index ) => ( { vectorScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. vector_score , keywordScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. keyword_score , rerankingScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. reranking_score , confidence : chunk . score > 0.8 ? "high" : "medium" , snippet : chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 ) , return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; AI_SEARCH : AiSearchNamespace ; async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns scoring details with each source chunk. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; const citations = response . chunks // Filter out lower-scoring chunks for stronger citations. . filter ( ( chunk ) => chunk . score > 0.5 ) // Expose scoring details if your UI shows confidence indicators. . map ( ( chunk , index ) => ( { vectorScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. vector_score , keywordScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. keyword_score , rerankingScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. reranking_score , confidence : chunk . score > 0.8 ? "high" : "medium" , snippet : chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 ) , return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Each chunk in the
chunks array can include the following fields:
Field Type Description
id
string Unique identifier for the chunk.
type
string Content type, typically
text.
score
number Overall relevance score between 0 and 1.
text
string The text content of the chunk.
item.key
string The file path or URL of the source document.
item.timestamp
number Unix timestamp of when the item was last indexed.
item.metadata
object Custom metadata associated with the source item.
scoring_details.vector_score
number Semantic similarity score (0 to 1).
scoring_details.keyword_score
number BM25 keyword match score. Present when using hybrid or keyword retrieval.
scoring_details.keyword_rank
number Keyword rank position.
scoring_details.vector_rank
number Vector rank position.
scoring_details.reranking_score
number Reranking score (0 to 1). Present when reranking is enabled.
scoring_details.fusion_method
string Fusion method used (
rrf or
max). Present when using hybrid retrieval.
For multi-instance searches, each chunk also includes an
instance_id field identifying which instance it came from. To search or chat across multiple instances, refer to
namespace methods.