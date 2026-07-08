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Show source citations in responses

AI Search returns the source chunks it uses to generate an answer. Use those chunks to show citations, references, or source links in your application.

This guide shows how to build a Cloudflare Worker that returns an AI-generated answer with the documents that informed it. Use this pattern when you want users to verify answers, inspect source material, or debug retrieval quality.

What you will build

You will create a Worker endpoint that:

  • Sends a user question to chatCompletions()
  • Returns the generated answer with source identifiers, snippets, metadata, and relevance scores
  • Groups repeated chunks into one citation per source document
  • Handles citations for standard and streaming responses

How citations work

AI Search retrieves source chunks before it generates an answer:

  1. Finds matching chunks from your indexed documents.
  2. Sends those chunks to the model as context.
  3. Returns the answer and chunks in the response.

Each returned chunk contains an item object with key (filename or URL), timestamp, and any custom metadata you attached during indexing. For citations, item.key is usually the most useful field because it identifies the source document.

The score field indicates how relevant the chunk was to the query. The chunks array is also available in the search() response, and the same approach applies.

1. Create a Worker

Create a Worker project for the citation examples:

npm create cloudflare@latest -- ai-search-citations

When prompted, choose Hello World example, Worker only, and TypeScript.

Move into the project directory:

Terminal window
cd ai-search-citations

2. Configure the binding

Add an AI Search namespace binding to your Wrangler configuration:

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "name": "ai-search-citations",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  // Set this to today's date
  "compatibility_date": "2026-07-09",
  "ai_search_namespaces": [
    {
      "binding": "AI_SEARCH",
      "namespace": "default"
    }
  ]
}

This binding lets your Worker access AI Search instances in the default namespace. The examples use an instance named my-instance.

If you do not have an instance yet, create one and add content before you run the Worker. To create an instance with Wrangler, refer to Wrangler commands.

3. Display citations from chat completions

Start with the simplest citation pattern: return the generated answer and a list of source documents in the same JSON response.

Replace the contents of src/index.ts with the following Worker code:

src/index.js
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const query = url.searchParams.get("query") ?? "What is Cloudflare?";


    // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context.
    const response = await env.AI_SEARCH.get("my-instance").chatCompletions({
      messages: [{ role: "user", content: query }],
    });


    // Show this model response to the user.
    const answer = response.choices[0]?.message?.content ?? "";


    // Convert source chunks into citations your UI can display.
    const citations = response.chunks.map((chunk, index) => ({
      index: index + 1,
      source: chunk.item.key,
      score: chunk.score,
      snippet: chunk.text.slice(0, 200),
      metadata: chunk.item.metadata,
    }));


    return Response.json({ answer, citations });
  },
};

The response looks like:

{
  "answer": "Cloudflare is a global network that provides security, performance, and reliability services...",
  "citations": [
    {
      "index": 1,
      "source": "docs/what-is-cloudflare.md",
      "score": 0.92,
      "snippet": "Cloudflare is one of the world's largest networks. Today, businesses, non-profits, bloggers...",
      "metadata": {
        "folder": "docs"
      }
    },
    {
      "index": 2,
      "source": "blog/intro-to-cloudflare.md",
      "score": 0.85,
      "snippet": "Cloudflare provides a broad range of services to businesses of all sizes...",
      "metadata": {
        "folder": "blog"
      }
    }
  ]
}

4. Deduplicate citations by source

Multiple chunks can come from the same document. Group them by item.key to show one citation per source document.

To show one citation per source, update src/index.ts to group chunks by source document:

src/index.js
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const query = url.searchParams.get("query") ?? "What is Cloudflare?";


    // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context.
    const response = await env.AI_SEARCH.get("my-instance").chatCompletions({
      messages: [{ role: "user", content: query }],
    });


    // Show this model response to the user.
    const answer = response.choices[0]?.message?.content ?? "";


    // Group chunks by source document so each source appears once.
    const sourceMap = new Map();


    for (const chunk of response.chunks) {
      // item.key is the source file path or URL.
      const key = chunk.item.key;
      const existing = sourceMap.get(key);


      if (existing) {
        // Keep the highest relevance score for each source.
        existing.score = Math.max(existing.score, chunk.score);
        existing.snippets.push(chunk.text.slice(0, 200));
      } else {
        sourceMap.set(key, {
          score: chunk.score,
          snippets: [chunk.text.slice(0, 200)],
          metadata: chunk.item.metadata,
        });
      }
    }


    const citations = [...sourceMap.entries()].map(
      ([source, { score, snippets, metadata }], i) => ({
        index: i + 1,
        source,
        score,
        snippets,
        metadata,
      }),
    );


    return Response.json({ answer, citations });
  },
};

5. Parse citations from a streaming response

When using stream: true, the chunks are sent as a separate Server-Sent Events (SSE) event named chunks before the streamed answer begins. Parse this event to show citations before the full answer finishes streaming.

To show citations before the full answer finishes streaming, update src/index.ts to transform the stream:

src/index.js
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const query = url.searchParams.get("query") ?? "What is Cloudflare?";


    // Stream answer tokens, but extract source chunks first.
    const stream = await env.AI_SEARCH.get("my-instance").chatCompletions({
      messages: [{ role: "user", content: query }],
      stream: true,
    });


    // Transform the stream: extract the chunks event and forward the rest
    const { readable, writable } = new TransformStream();
    const writer = writable.getWriter();
    const encoder = new TextEncoder();
    const decoder = new TextDecoder();
    const reader = stream.getReader();


    // Track the current SSE event type to identify source chunks.
    let currentEvent = "";


    const pump = async () => {
      try {
        let buffer = "";


        while (true) {
          const { done, value } = await reader.read();
          if (done) break;


          buffer += decoder.decode(value, { stream: true });
          const lines = buffer.split("\n");
          buffer = lines.pop() ?? "";


          for (const line of lines) {
            // The chunks event arrives before the streamed answer.
            if (line.startsWith("event: ")) {
              currentEvent = line.slice(7).trim();
              continue;
            }


            // Transform the chunks data line into a citations event for your UI.
            if (currentEvent === "chunks" && line.startsWith("data: ")) {
              const chunks = JSON.parse(line.slice(6));
              const citations = chunks.map((chunk) => ({
                source: chunk.item.key,
                score: chunk.score,
              }));
              await writer.write(
                encoder.encode(
                  `event: citations\ndata: ${JSON.stringify(citations)}\n\n`,
                ),
              );
              currentEvent = "";
              continue;
            }


            // Forward answer tokens and other SSE data unchanged.
            currentEvent = "";
            await writer.write(encoder.encode(line + "\n"));
          }
        }
      } finally {
        reader.releaseLock();
        await writer.close();
      }
    };


    pump().catch(() => writer.close());


    return new Response(readable, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "text/event-stream",
        "cache-control": "no-cache",
      },
    });
  },
};

6. Use scoring details to rank citations

Each chunk includes a scoring_details object with a breakdown of how it was scored. Use these details to filter out low-quality citations or display confidence indicators.

To filter citations by relevance, update src/index.ts to use score fields:

src/index.js
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const query = url.searchParams.get("query") ?? "What is Cloudflare?";


    // AI Search returns scoring details with each source chunk.
    const response = await env.AI_SEARCH.get("my-instance").chatCompletions({
      messages: [{ role: "user", content: query }],
    });


    // Show this model response to the user.
    const answer = response.choices[0]?.message?.content ?? "";


    const citations = response.chunks
      // Filter out lower-scoring chunks for stronger citations.
      .filter((chunk) => chunk.score > 0.5)
      // Expose scoring details if your UI shows confidence indicators.
      .map((chunk, index) => ({
        index: index + 1,
        source: chunk.item.key,
        score: chunk.score,
        vectorScore: chunk.scoring_details?.vector_score,
        keywordScore: chunk.scoring_details?.keyword_score,
        rerankingScore: chunk.scoring_details?.reranking_score,
        confidence: chunk.score > 0.8 ? "high" : "medium",
        snippet: chunk.text.slice(0, 200),
      }));


    return Response.json({ answer, citations });
  },
};

Use citation fields

Each chunk in the chunks array can include the following fields:

FieldTypeDescription
idstringUnique identifier for the chunk.
typestringContent type, typically text.
scorenumberOverall relevance score between 0 and 1.
textstringThe text content of the chunk.
item.keystringThe file path or URL of the source document.
item.timestampnumberUnix timestamp of when the item was last indexed.
item.metadataobjectCustom metadata associated with the source item.
scoring_details.vector_scorenumberSemantic similarity score (0 to 1).
scoring_details.keyword_scorenumberBM25 keyword match score. Present when using hybrid or keyword retrieval.
scoring_details.keyword_ranknumberKeyword rank position.
scoring_details.vector_ranknumberVector rank position.
scoring_details.reranking_scorenumberReranking score (0 to 1). Present when reranking is enabled.
scoring_details.fusion_methodstringFusion method used (rrf or max). Present when using hybrid retrieval.

For multi-instance searches, each chunk also includes an instance_id field identifying which instance it came from. To search or chat across multiple instances, refer to namespace methods.