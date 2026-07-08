Show source citations in responses

AI Search returns the source chunks it uses to generate an answer. Use those chunks to show citations, references, or source links in your application.

This guide shows how to build a Cloudflare Worker that returns an AI-generated answer with the documents that informed it. Use this pattern when you want users to verify answers, inspect source material, or debug retrieval quality.

What you will build

You will create a Worker endpoint that:

Sends a user question to chatCompletions()

Returns the generated answer with source identifiers, snippets, metadata, and relevance scores

Groups repeated chunks into one citation per source document

Handles citations for standard and streaming responses

How citations work

AI Search retrieves source chunks before it generates an answer:

Finds matching chunks from your indexed documents. Sends those chunks to the model as context. Returns the answer and chunks in the response.

Each returned chunk contains an item object with key (filename or URL), timestamp , and any custom metadata you attached during indexing. For citations, item.key is usually the most useful field because it identifies the source document.

The score field indicates how relevant the chunk was to the query. The chunks array is also available in the search() response, and the same approach applies.

1. Create a Worker

Create a Worker project for the citation examples:

npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- ai-search-citations yarn create cloudflare ai-search-citations pnpm create cloudflare@latest ai-search-citations

When prompted, choose Hello World example, Worker only, and TypeScript.

Move into the project directory:

Terminal window cd ai-search-citations

2. Configure the binding

Add an AI Search namespace binding to your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "ai-search-citations" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-07-09" , " ai_search_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "AI_SEARCH" , " namespace " : "default" } ] } TOML name = "ai-search-citations" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-07-09" [[ ai_search_namespaces ]] binding = "AI_SEARCH" namespace = "default"

This binding lets your Worker access AI Search instances in the default namespace. The examples use an instance named my-instance .

If you do not have an instance yet, create one and add content before you run the Worker. To create an instance with Wrangler, refer to Wrangler commands.

3. Display citations from chat completions

Start with the simplest citation pattern: return the generated answer and a list of source documents in the same JSON response.

Replace the contents of src/index.ts with the following Worker code:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , } ) ; // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; // Convert source chunks into citations your UI can display. const citations = response . chunks . map ( ( chunk , index ) => ( { index : index + 1 , source : chunk . item . key , score : chunk . score , snippet : chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 ) , metadata : chunk . item . metadata , } )) ; return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; }, }; src/index.ts export interface Env { AI_SEARCH : AiSearchNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , } ) ; // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; // Convert source chunks into citations your UI can display. const citations = response . chunks . map ( ( chunk , index ) => ( { index : index + 1 , source : chunk . item . key , score : chunk . score , snippet : chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 ) , metadata : chunk . item . metadata , } )) ; return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

The response looks like:

{ " answer " : "Cloudflare is a global network that provides security, performance, and reliability services..." , " citations " : [ { " index " : 1 , " source " : "docs/what-is-cloudflare.md" , " score " : 0.92 , " snippet " : "Cloudflare is one of the world's largest networks. Today, businesses, non-profits, bloggers..." , " metadata " : { " folder " : "docs" } }, { " index " : 2 , " source " : "blog/intro-to-cloudflare.md" , " score " : 0.85 , " snippet " : "Cloudflare provides a broad range of services to businesses of all sizes..." , " metadata " : { " folder " : "blog" } } ] }

4. Deduplicate citations by source

Multiple chunks can come from the same document. Group them by item.key to show one citation per source document.

To show one citation per source, update src/index.ts to group chunks by source document:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , } ) ; // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; // Group chunks by source document so each source appears once. const sourceMap = new Map () ; for ( const chunk of response . chunks ) { // item.key is the source file path or URL. const key = chunk . item . key ; const existing = sourceMap . get ( key ) ; if ( existing ) { // Keep the highest relevance score for each source. existing . score = Math . max ( existing . score , chunk . score ) ; existing . snippets . push ( chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 )) ; } else { sourceMap . set ( key , { score : chunk . score , snippets : [ chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 )] , metadata : chunk . item . metadata , } ) ; } } const citations = [ ... sourceMap . entries ()] . map ( ([ source , { score , snippets , metadata }], i ) => ( { index : i + 1 , source , score , snippets , metadata , } ) , ) ; return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; }, }; src/index.ts export interface Env { AI_SEARCH : AiSearchNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns an answer and the source chunks used as context. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , } ) ; // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; // Group chunks by source document so each source appears once. const sourceMap = new Map < string , { score : number ; snippets : string [] ; metadata ?: Record < string , unknown > } > () ; for ( const chunk of response . chunks ) { // item.key is the source file path or URL. const key = chunk . item . key ; const existing = sourceMap . get ( key ) ; if ( existing ) { // Keep the highest relevance score for each source. existing . score = Math . max ( existing . score , chunk . score ) ; existing . snippets . push ( chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 )) ; } else { sourceMap . set ( key , { score : chunk . score , snippets : [ chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 )] , metadata : chunk . item . metadata , } ) ; } } const citations = [ ... sourceMap . entries ()] . map ( ([ source , { score , snippets , metadata }], i ) => ( { index : i + 1 , source , score , snippets , metadata , } ) , ) ; return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

5. Parse citations from a streaming response

When using stream: true , the chunks are sent as a separate Server-Sent Events (SSE) event named chunks before the streamed answer begins. Parse this event to show citations before the full answer finishes streaming.

To show citations before the full answer finishes streaming, update src/index.ts to transform the stream:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // Stream answer tokens, but extract source chunks first. const stream = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , stream : true , } ) ; // Transform the stream: extract the chunks event and forward the rest const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream () ; const writer = writable . getWriter () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const reader = stream . getReader () ; // Track the current SSE event type to identify source chunks. let currentEvent = "" ; const pump = async () => { try { let buffer = "" ; while (true) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; buffer += decoder . decode ( value , { stream : true } ) ; const lines = buffer . split ( "

" ) ; buffer = lines . pop () ?? "" ; for ( const line of lines ) { // The chunks event arrives before the streamed answer. if ( line . startsWith ( "event: " )) { currentEvent = line . slice ( 7 ) . trim () ; continue ; } // Transform the chunks data line into a citations event for your UI. if ( currentEvent === "chunks" && line . startsWith ( "data: " )) { const chunks = JSON . parse ( line . slice ( 6 )) ; const citations = chunks . map ( ( chunk ) => ( { source : chunk . item . key , score : chunk . score , } )) ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( `event: citations

data: ${ JSON . stringify ( citations ) }



` , ) , ) ; currentEvent = "" ; continue ; } // Forward answer tokens and other SSE data unchanged. currentEvent = "" ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( line + "

" )) ; } } } finally { reader . releaseLock () ; await writer . close () ; } }; pump () . catch ( () => writer . close ()) ; return new Response ( readable , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" , "cache-control" : "no-cache" , }, } ) ; }, }; src/index.ts export interface Env { AI_SEARCH : AiSearchNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // Stream answer tokens, but extract source chunks first. const stream = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , stream : true , } ) ; // Transform the stream: extract the chunks event and forward the rest const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream () ; const writer = writable . getWriter () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; const reader = stream . getReader () ; // Track the current SSE event type to identify source chunks. let currentEvent = "" ; const pump = async () => { try { let buffer = "" ; while (true) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; buffer += decoder . decode ( value , { stream : true } ) ; const lines = buffer . split ( "

" ) ; buffer = lines . pop () ?? "" ; for ( const line of lines ) { // The chunks event arrives before the streamed answer. if ( line . startsWith ( "event: " )) { currentEvent = line . slice ( 7 ) . trim () ; continue ; } // Transform the chunks data line into a citations event for your UI. if ( currentEvent === "chunks" && line . startsWith ( "data: " )) { const chunks = JSON . parse ( line . slice ( 6 )) ; const citations = chunks . map ( ( chunk : { item : { key : string }; score : number }) => ( { source : chunk . item . key , score : chunk . score , } ) , ) ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( `event: citations

data: ${ JSON . stringify ( citations ) }



` , ) , ) ; currentEvent = "" ; continue ; } // Forward answer tokens and other SSE data unchanged. currentEvent = "" ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( line + "

" )) ; } } } finally { reader . releaseLock () ; await writer . close () ; } }; pump () . catch ( () => writer . close ()) ; return new Response ( readable , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" , "cache-control" : "no-cache" , }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

6. Use scoring details to rank citations

Each chunk includes a scoring_details object with a breakdown of how it was scored. Use these details to filter out low-quality citations or display confidence indicators.

To filter citations by relevance, update src/index.ts to use score fields:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns scoring details with each source chunk. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , } ) ; // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; const citations = response . chunks // Filter out lower-scoring chunks for stronger citations. . filter ( ( chunk ) => chunk . score > 0.5 ) // Expose scoring details if your UI shows confidence indicators. . map ( ( chunk , index ) => ( { index : index + 1 , source : chunk . item . key , score : chunk . score , vectorScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. vector_score , keywordScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. keyword_score , rerankingScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. reranking_score , confidence : chunk . score > 0.8 ? "high" : "medium" , snippet : chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 ) , } )) ; return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; }, }; src/index.ts export interface Env { AI_SEARCH : AiSearchNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const query = url . searchParams . get ( "query" ) ?? "What is Cloudflare?" ; // AI Search returns scoring details with each source chunk. const response = await env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : query } ] , } ) ; // Show this model response to the user. const answer = response . choices [ 0 ] ?. message ?. content ?? "" ; const citations = response . chunks // Filter out lower-scoring chunks for stronger citations. . filter ( ( chunk ) => chunk . score > 0.5 ) // Expose scoring details if your UI shows confidence indicators. . map ( ( chunk , index ) => ( { index : index + 1 , source : chunk . item . key , score : chunk . score , vectorScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. vector_score , keywordScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. keyword_score , rerankingScore : chunk . scoring_details ?. reranking_score , confidence : chunk . score > 0.8 ? "high" : "medium" , snippet : chunk . text . slice ( 0 , 200 ) , } )) ; return Response . json ( { answer , citations } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Use citation fields

Each chunk in the chunks array can include the following fields:

Field Type Description id string Unique identifier for the chunk. type string Content type, typically text . score number Overall relevance score between 0 and 1. text string The text content of the chunk. item.key string The file path or URL of the source document. item.timestamp number Unix timestamp of when the item was last indexed. item.metadata object Custom metadata associated with the source item. scoring_details.vector_score number Semantic similarity score (0 to 1). scoring_details.keyword_score number BM25 keyword match score. Present when using hybrid or keyword retrieval. scoring_details.keyword_rank number Keyword rank position. scoring_details.vector_rank number Vector rank position. scoring_details.reranking_score number Reranking score (0 to 1). Present when reranking is enabled. scoring_details.fusion_method string Fusion method used ( rrf or max ). Present when using hybrid retrieval.