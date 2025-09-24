 Skip to content
Create a simple search engine

By using the search method, you can implement a simple but fast search engine. This example uses Workers Binding, but can be easily adapted to use the REST API instead.

To replicate this example remember to:

  • Disable rewrite_query, as you want to match the original user query
  • Configure your AI Search to have small chunk sizes, usually 256 tokens is enough
JavaScript
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const userQuery =
      url.searchParams.get("query") ??
      "How do I train a llama to deliver coffee?";
    const searchResult = await env.AI.autorag("my-rag").search({
      query: userQuery,
      rewrite_query: false,
    });


    return Response.json({
      files: searchResult.data.map((obj) => obj.filename),
    });
  },
};