REST API
Use the AI Search REST API to manage instances and sync jobs over HTTP.
All requests require an API token with AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens.Go to API Tokens
-
Select Create Token.
-
Select Create Custom Token.
-
Enter a Token name, for example
AI Search Manager.
-
Under Permissions, add two permissions:
- Account > AI Search:Edit
- Account > AI Search:Run
-
Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token.
-
Copy and save the token value. This is your
API_TOKEN.
Include the token in the
Authorization header for all requests:
AI Search APIs are available at two base paths:
|Path
|Description
/accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/instances/{id}
|Operates on a specific instance
/accounts/{account_id}/ai-search/namespaces/{namespace}/instances/{id}
|Operates on instances within a namespace
The available operations are the same for both paths. For the namespace-scoped API, refer to the Namespace API reference.
Create, list, get, update, and delete AI Search instances. For the full specification, refer to the Instances API reference.
|Operation
|Method
|Description
|Create
POST
|Create a new instance
|List
GET
|List all instances
|Get
GET
|Get an instance by ID
|Update
PUT
|Update instance configuration
|Delete
DELETE
|Delete an instance
|Stats
GET
|Get indexing statistics
Create an instance in the default namespace:
Trigger and monitor sync jobs that scan your data source and index new or updated content. For the full specification, refer to the Jobs API reference.
|Operation
|Method
|Description
|Create
POST
|Trigger a new sync job
|List
GET
|List all jobs for an instance
|Get
GET
|Get job details
|Logs
GET
|View job logs
Start a new sync job for an instance: