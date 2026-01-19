This guide walks you through creating an AI Search instance using the Cloudflare dashboard.

Prerequisites

AI Search integrates with R2 for storing your data. You must have an active R2 subscription before creating your first AI Search instance.

Create an AI Search instance

In the Cloudflare Dashboard, go to Compute & AI > AI Search. Select Create. In Create a RAG, select Get Started. Choose how you want to connect your data source. Configure chunking and embedding settings for how your content is processed. Configure retrieval settings for how search results are returned. Name your AI Search instance. Create a service API token. Select Create.

Try it out

Once indexing is complete, you can run your first query. You can check indexing status on the Overview tab of your instance.

Go to Compute & AI > AI Search. Select your instance. Select the Playground tab. Select Search with AI or Search. Enter a query to test the response.

Add to your application

There are multiple ways you can connect AI Search to your application:

Workers Binding Query AI Search directly from your Workers code.