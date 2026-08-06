UI snippets

Overview Available components Prerequisites Use with HTML Full HTML example Use with a framework Configure a component Customize the appearance Configure CORS for local testing

You can add AI Search easily into your website using the Cloudflare AI Search UI snippet library ↗, which provides production-ready, customizable web components.

The library is open source at github.com/cloudflare/ai-search-snippet ↗.

Available components

The snippet library provides four web components. Each component connects to your AI Search instance using the api-url attribute, which should point to your public endpoint URL.

Component Description <search-bar-snippet> An inline search bar that displays results in a dropdown <search-modal-snippet> A search modal that opens with Cmd/Ctrl+K keyboard shortcut <chat-bubble-snippet> A floating chat bubble in the corner of the page <chat-page-snippet> A full-page chat interface with conversation history

For advanced styling and configuration, visit search.ai.cloudflare.com ↗.

Prerequisites

UI snippets connect to your AI Search instance through a public endpoint. You need to enable this endpoint before using the snippets.

Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search ↗ Select your AI Search instance. Go to Settings > Public Endpoint. Turn on Enable Public Endpoint. Copy the public endpoint URL. You will use this as the api-url attribute in your snippets.

Use with HTML

Add the script tag to your HTML file (for example, index.html ). Replace <PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID> with your AI Search instance's public endpoint ID, which you can find in your AI Search instance's Settings > Public Endpoint. < script type = "module" src = "https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/assets/v0.0.25/search-snippet.es.js" ></ script > Add a component with your api-url . < search-bar-snippet api-url = "https:// < PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/" placeholder = "Search..." ></ search-bar-snippet > Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then open the HTML file in your browser to test.

Full HTML example

The following example shows a complete HTML page with a search bar. When a user types in the search bar, results appear in a dropdown below.

<! doctype html > < html > < head > < script type = "module" src = "https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/assets/v0.0.25/search-snippet.es.js" ></ script > </ head > < body > < search-bar-snippet api-url = "https:// < PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/" placeholder = "Search..." max-results = "10" ></ search-bar-snippet > </ body > </ html >

Use with a framework

Open your React project and install the package: npm install @cloudflare/ai-search-snippet In your component file (for example, src/App.tsx ), import the package: import "@cloudflare/ai-search-snippet" ; Add a component to your JSX: export default function App () { return ( < search-bar-snippet api-url = "https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/" placeholder = "Search..." /> ); } Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then run your development server: npm run dev The package includes TypeScript types and works with React, Next.js, and other React frameworks. Open your Vue project and install the package: npm install @cloudflare/ai-search-snippet In your component file (for example, src/App.vue ), import the package and add the component: < template > < search-bar-snippet :api-url = "apiUrl" placeholder = "Search..." /> </ template > < script setup > import "@cloudflare/ai-search-snippet" ; const apiUrl = "https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/" ; </ script > Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then run your development server: npm run dev

Configure a component

Each component accepts attributes that control its behavior. Common attributes include:

Attribute Description api-url Required. Your instance's public endpoint URL. placeholder Placeholder text for the input. max-results Maximum number of results to request. theme light , dark , or auto (default) to follow the system theme. hide-branding Hide the Cloudflare branding. translations Override the user-facing strings to localize the component.

The chat components ( <chat-bubble-snippet> and <chat-page-snippet> ) also accept chat-query-rewrite to rewrite follow-up messages into standalone queries.

For the complete list of attributes and a live editor that generates the HTML, React, or Vue code for you, use the snippet playground ↗.

Customize the appearance

Style the components with CSS custom properties, all prefixed with --search-snippet- . Set them on the component or a parent element:

search-bar-snippet { --search-snippet-primary-color : #f6821f ; --search-snippet-border-radius : 12 px ; }

The playground ↗ lists every available variable and previews your changes live.

Configure CORS for local testing

When testing locally (for example, http://localhost:3000 ), you need to allow your local origin in the public endpoint settings.

Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard. Go to AI Search ↗ Select your AI Search instance. Go to Settings > Public Endpoint. Under Authorized hosts, add your local URL (for example, http://localhost:3000 ) or * to allow all origins during testing. Select Save.