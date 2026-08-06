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UI snippets

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You can add AI Search easily into your website using the Cloudflare AI Search UI snippet library, which provides production-ready, customizable web components.

The library is open source at github.com/cloudflare/ai-search-snippet.

Available components

The snippet library provides four web components. Each component connects to your AI Search instance using the api-url attribute, which should point to your public endpoint URL.

Component Description
<search-bar-snippet> An inline search bar that displays results in a dropdown
<search-modal-snippet> A search modal that opens with Cmd/Ctrl+K keyboard shortcut
<chat-bubble-snippet> A floating chat bubble in the corner of the page
<chat-page-snippet> A full-page chat interface with conversation history

For advanced styling and configuration, visit search.ai.cloudflare.com.

Prerequisites

UI snippets connect to your AI Search instance through a public endpoint. You need to enable this endpoint before using the snippets.

  1. Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard.

    Go to AI Search ↗

  2. Select your AI Search instance.

  3. Go to Settings > Public Endpoint.

  4. Turn on Enable Public Endpoint.

  5. Copy the public endpoint URL. You will use this as the api-url attribute in your snippets.

Use with HTML

  1. Add the script tag to your HTML file (for example, index.html). Replace <PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID> with your AI Search instance's public endpoint ID, which you can find in your AI Search instance's Settings > Public Endpoint.

    <script
	type="module"
	src="https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/assets/v0.0.25/search-snippet.es.js"
></script>

  2. Add a component with your api-url.

    <search-bar-snippet
	api-url="https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/"
	placeholder="Search..."
></search-bar-snippet>

  3. Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then open the HTML file in your browser to test.

Full HTML example

The following example shows a complete HTML page with a search bar. When a user types in the search bar, results appear in a dropdown below.

<!doctype html>
<html>
	<head>
		<script
			type="module"
			src="https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/assets/v0.0.25/search-snippet.es.js"
		></script>
	</head>
	<body>
		<search-bar-snippet
			api-url="https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/"
			placeholder="Search..."
			max-results="10"
		></search-bar-snippet>
	</body>
</html>

Use with a framework

  1. Open your React project and install the package:

    npm install @cloudflare/ai-search-snippet

  2. In your component file (for example, src/App.tsx), import the package:

    import "@cloudflare/ai-search-snippet";

  3. Add a component to your JSX:

    export default function App() {
	return (
		<search-bar-snippet
			api-url="https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/"
			placeholder="Search..."
		/>
	);
}

  4. Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then run your development server:

    npm run dev

The package includes TypeScript types and works with React, Next.js, and other React frameworks.

  1. Open your Vue project and install the package:

    npm install @cloudflare/ai-search-snippet

  2. In your component file (for example, src/App.vue), import the package and add the component:

    <template>
	<search-bar-snippet :api-url="apiUrl" placeholder="Search..." />
</template>

<script setup>
import "@cloudflare/ai-search-snippet";

const apiUrl = "https://<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/";
</script>

  3. Before testing, configure CORS to allow your local origin. Then run your development server:

    npm run dev

Configure a component

Each component accepts attributes that control its behavior. Common attributes include:

Attribute Description
api-url Required. Your instance's public endpoint URL.
placeholder Placeholder text for the input.
max-results Maximum number of results to request.
theme light, dark, or auto (default) to follow the system theme.
hide-branding Hide the Cloudflare branding.
translations Override the user-facing strings to localize the component.

The chat components (<chat-bubble-snippet> and <chat-page-snippet>) also accept chat-query-rewrite to rewrite follow-up messages into standalone queries.

For the complete list of attributes and a live editor that generates the HTML, React, or Vue code for you, use the snippet playground.

Customize the appearance

Style the components with CSS custom properties, all prefixed with --search-snippet-. Set them on the component or a parent element:

search-bar-snippet {
	--search-snippet-primary-color: #f6821f;
	--search-snippet-border-radius: 12px;
}

The playground lists every available variable and previews your changes live.

Configure CORS for local testing

When testing locally (for example, http://localhost:3000), you need to allow your local origin in the public endpoint settings.

  1. Go to AI Search in the Cloudflare dashboard.

    Go to AI Search ↗

  2. Select your AI Search instance.

  3. Go to Settings > Public Endpoint.

  4. Under Authorized hosts, add your local URL (for example, http://localhost:3000) or * to allow all origins during testing.

  5. Select Save.

When you deploy, replace * with your production origin so that other sites cannot embed your search components. Allowed origins are a browser control, not an access control, so this does not stop a direct request from curl or a script. To restrict who can query the endpoint, refer to Cloudflare Access.

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