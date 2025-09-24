How AI Search works

AI Search (formerly AutoRAG) is Cloudflare’s managed search service. You can connect your data such as websites or unstructured content, and it automatically creates a continuously updating index that you can query with natural language in your applications or AI agents.

AI Search consists of two core processes:

Indexing: An asynchronous background process that monitors your data source for changes and converts your data into vectors for search.

An asynchronous background process that monitors your data source for changes and converts your data into vectors for search. Querying: A synchronous process triggered by user queries. It retrieves the most relevant content and generates context-aware responses.

How indexing works

Indexing begins automatically when you create an AI Search instance and connect a data source.

Here is what happens during indexing:

Data ingestion: AI Search reads from your connected data source. Markdown conversion: AI Search uses Workers AI’s Markdown Conversion to convert supported data types into structured Markdown. This ensures consistency across diverse file types. For images, Workers AI is used to perform object detection followed by vision-to-language transformation to convert images into Markdown text. Chunking: The extracted text is chunked into smaller pieces to improve retrieval granularity. Embedding: Each chunk is embedded using Workers AI’s embedding model to transform the content into vectors. Vector storage: The resulting vectors, along with metadata like file name, are stored in a the Vectorize database created on your Cloudflare account.

After the initial data set is indexed, AI Search will regularly check for updates in your data source (e.g. additions, updates, or deletes) and index changes to ensure your vector database is up to date.

How querying works

Once indexing is complete, AI Search is ready to respond to end-user queries in real time.

Here is how the querying pipeline works: