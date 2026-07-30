LangChain

Overview Prerequisites 1. Install the packages 2. Set your credentials 3. Create an instance with hybrid search 4. Upload and index a file 5. Query your instance Search directly Use AI Search as an agent tool Build a RAG chain Use inside a Python Worker Next steps

LangChain ↗ is a framework for building applications with large language models. The langchain-cloudflare ↗ package provides CloudflareAISearchRetriever , a standard LangChain retriever backed by AI Search.

The retriever only searches. To create an instance and upload content, pair it with the Cloudflare Python SDK ↗. This guide uses the Python SDK to create an AI Search instance with hybrid search enabled and index a file, then uses the LangChain retriever to search it as a tool.

Prerequisites

Python ↗ 3.10 or later

3.10 or later Your account ID

An API token with both the AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions

To create the token, follow Create an API token and add both permissions. Edit provisions the instance and uploads files; Run performs the search.

1. Install the packages

Create a project directory and a virtual environment to isolate your dependencies.

mkdir ai-search-langchain && cd ai-search-langchain python3 -m venv .venv source .venv/bin/activate

On Windows, activate the virtual environment with .venv\Scripts\activate instead.

Install both packages:

pip install -U langchain-cloudflare cloudflare

The cloudflare SDK creates the instance and uploads files. The langchain-cloudflare package provides the retriever and the RAG and agent-tool helpers. Installing langchain-cloudflare also installs langchain-core , so you do not need to install langchain separately.

2. Set your credentials

Export your account ID and API token. The Cloudflare SDK reads these automatically.

export CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "<API_TOKEN>"

3. Create an instance with hybrid search

Create a file named main.py . The following code creates an instance with hybrid search enabled by setting index_method to index both vectors and keywords. Because no data source is connected, the instance uses built-in storage.

Creating an instance that already exists fails, so the code checks for it first and creates it only if it is missing.

main.py python import os from cloudflare import Cloudflare, NotFoundError ACCOUNT_ID = os.environ[ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] API_TOKEN = os.environ[ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] NAMESPACE = "default" INSTANCE_ID = "knowledge-base" # The SDK authenticates with this token; the account ID is passed on each call. client = Cloudflare( api_token = API_TOKEN ) # create() fails if the instance already exists, so check for it with read() # first and only create it when read() raises NotFoundError. try : client.aisearch.namespaces.instances.read( INSTANCE_ID , account_id = ACCOUNT_ID , name = NAMESPACE ) print ( f "Instance ' {INSTANCE_ID} ' already exists." ) except NotFoundError: client.aisearch.namespaces.instances.create( name = NAMESPACE , account_id = ACCOUNT_ID , id = INSTANCE_ID , # Index both vectors and keywords to enable hybrid search. index_method = { "vector" : True , "keyword" : True }, ) print ( f "Created instance ' {INSTANCE_ID} '." )

The first positional argument to create() is the namespace name. If you created a vector-only instance earlier, enable hybrid search on it with client.aisearch.namespaces.instances.update(...) instead.

4. Upload and index a file

Add the following to main.py to upload a document to built-in storage. Setting wait_for_completion to True inside the file argument waits until the file is indexed before returning.

main.py python item = client.aisearch.namespaces.instances.items.upload( id = INSTANCE_ID , account_id = ACCOUNT_ID , name = NAMESPACE , file = { # (filename, file bytes, content type) "file" : ( "workers-ai.md" , b "To configure Workers AI, add an [ai] binding and call env.AI.run()." , "text/markdown" , ), # Block until indexing finishes so the file is searchable right away. "wait_for_completion" : True , }, ) print ( f "Uploaded ' { item.key } ' (status: { item.status } )." )

If indexing is still finishing, item.status may be running ; the file continues indexing in the background and becomes searchable shortly after.

5. Query your instance

There are three ways to use your instance from LangChain. Pick the one that fits your application:

All three use the same CloudflareAISearchRetriever , which the first option creates.

Search directly

Point a CloudflareAISearchRetriever at the instance. Set retrieval_type to hybrid to use the vector and keyword indexes you enabled.

main.py python from langchain_cloudflare import CloudflareAISearchRetriever retriever = CloudflareAISearchRetriever( account_id = ACCOUNT_ID , api_token = API_TOKEN , instance_name = INSTANCE_ID , namespace = NAMESPACE , retrieval_type = "hybrid" , # query both the vector and keyword indexes k = 5 , # maximum number of results to return (capped at 50) ) # invoke() runs a search and returns standard LangChain Documents. docs = retriever.invoke( "How do I configure Workers AI?" ) for doc in docs: # Each document carries its relevance score and source filename in metadata. print (doc.metadata[ "score" ], doc.metadata[ "filename" ]) print (doc.page_content)

The k parameter sets the maximum number of results, mapped to max_num_results and capped at 50.

Use AI Search as an agent tool

Wrap the retriever with create_retriever_tool to give an agent the ability to search your content. This is the recommended way to use AI Search from a LangChain agent.

main.py python from langchain_core.tools import create_retriever_tool # create_retriever_tool wraps the retriever as a standard LangChain tool. The # name and description are what the agent's model sees when deciding to call it. search_tool = create_retriever_tool( retriever, name = "cloudflare_ai_search" , description = "Search the knowledge base for relevant passages." , ) print (search_tool.invoke({ "query" : "How do I configure Workers AI?" }))

search_tool is a standard LangChain tool. Pass it to any LangChain or LangGraph agent alongside your other tools.

Build a RAG chain

To answer questions from the retrieved content, combine the retriever with a model. This example uses ChatCloudflareWorkersAI , which is included in the same package. Pass your account ID and token the same way you did for the retriever.

Because this option calls Workers AI to generate the answer, the token you pass here also needs the Workers AI permission. Add it to the token you already created, or pass a separate token.

main.py python from langchain_cloudflare import ChatCloudflareWorkersAI from langchain_core.output_parsers import StrOutputParser from langchain_core.prompts import ChatPromptTemplate from langchain_core.runnables import RunnablePassthrough llm = ChatCloudflareWorkersAI( account_id = ACCOUNT_ID , api_token = API_TOKEN , model = "@cf/zai-org/glm-5.2" , ) prompt = ChatPromptTemplate.from_template( "Answer the question using only the context below.



" "Context:

{context}



" "Question: {question} " ) # Join the retrieved documents into a single context string for the prompt. def format_docs (docs): return "



" .join(doc.page_content for doc in docs) # LCEL chain: retrieve context and pass the question through, fill the prompt, # call the model, then parse the response down to a plain string. chain = ( { "context" : retriever | format_docs, "question" : RunnablePassthrough()} | prompt | llm | StrOutputParser() ) print (chain.invoke( "How do I configure Workers AI?" ))

Use inside a Python Worker

Inside a Python Worker, pass a Worker binding instead of REST credentials. The binding path is asynchronous, so use ainvoke .

from workers import WorkerEntrypoint, Response from langchain_cloudflare import CloudflareAISearchRetriever class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch (self, request): # Pass a Worker binding instead of REST credentials. retriever = CloudflareAISearchRetriever( binding = self .env. MY_SEARCH ) # The binding path is asynchronous, so use ainvoke. docs = await retriever.ainvoke( "How do I configure Workers AI?" ) return Response.json({ "matches" : [doc.page_content for doc in docs]})

self.env.MY_SEARCH is a dedicated ai_search binding, not the Workers AI binding ( self.env.AI ). For a namespace binding, pass self.env.<NAMESPACE>.get("my-instance") .

Next steps

Hybrid search Combine vector and keyword search with configurable fusion.

Python SDK quickstart Create and manage AI Search instances from Python.