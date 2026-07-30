LangChain ↗ is a framework for building applications with large language models. The langchain-cloudflare ↗ package provides CloudflareAISearchRetriever, a standard LangChain retriever backed by AI Search.
The retriever only searches. To create an instance and upload content, pair it with the Cloudflare Python SDK ↗. This guide uses the Python SDK to create an AI Search instance with hybrid search enabled and index a file, then uses the LangChain retriever to search it as a tool.
An API token with both the AI Search:Edit and AI Search:Run permissions
To create the token, follow Create an API token and add both permissions. Edit provisions the instance and uploads files; Run performs the search.
1. Install the packages
Create a project directory and a virtual environment to isolate your dependencies.
On Windows, activate the virtual environment with .venv\Scripts\activate instead.
Install both packages:
The cloudflare SDK creates the instance and uploads files. The langchain-cloudflare package provides the retriever and the RAG and agent-tool helpers. Installing langchain-cloudflare also installs langchain-core, so you do not need to install langchain separately.
2. Set your credentials
Export your account ID and API token. The Cloudflare SDK reads these automatically.
3. Create an instance with hybrid search
Create a file named main.py. The following code creates an instance with hybrid search enabled by setting index_method to index both vectors and keywords. Because no data source is connected, the instance uses built-in storage.
Creating an instance that already exists fails, so the code checks for it first and creates it only if it is missing.
The first positional argument to create() is the namespace name. If you created a vector-only instance earlier, enable hybrid search on it with client.aisearch.namespaces.instances.update(...) instead.
4. Upload and index a file
Add the following to main.py to upload a document to built-in storage. Setting wait_for_completion to True inside the file argument waits until the file is indexed before returning.
If indexing is still finishing, item.status may be running; the file continues indexing in the background and becomes searchable shortly after.
5. Query your instance
There are three ways to use your instance from LangChain. Pick the one that fits your application:
All three use the same CloudflareAISearchRetriever, which the first option creates.
Search directly
Point a CloudflareAISearchRetriever at the instance. Set retrieval_type to hybrid to use the vector and keyword indexes you enabled.
The k parameter sets the maximum number of results, mapped to max_num_results and capped at 50.
Use AI Search as an agent tool
Wrap the retriever with create_retriever_tool to give an agent the ability to search your content. This is the recommended way to use AI Search from a LangChain agent.
search_tool is a standard LangChain tool. Pass it to any LangChain or LangGraph agent alongside your other tools.
Build a RAG chain
To answer questions from the retrieved content, combine the retriever with a model. This example uses ChatCloudflareWorkersAI, which is included in the same package. Pass your account ID and token the same way you did for the retriever.
Because this option calls Workers AI to generate the answer, the token you pass here also needs the Workers AI permission. Add it to the token you already created, or pass a separate token.
Use inside a Python Worker
Inside a Python Worker, pass a Worker binding instead of REST credentials. The binding path is asynchronous, so use ainvoke.
self.env.MY_SEARCH is a dedicated ai_search binding, not the Workers AI binding (self.env.AI). For a namespace binding, pass self.env.<NAMESPACE>.get("my-instance").