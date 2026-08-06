Namespace public endpoints

Overview Enable a namespace public endpoint The instances allowlist Search a subset of instances Disable a namespace public endpoint Errors Next steps

A namespace can expose its own public endpoint. A single URL then searches across several instances in that namespace and merges the results. Use one when a single search experience covers content that lives in several instances, such as documentation, a blog, and a support portal.

A namespace endpoint serves the same paths and takes the same settings as an instance endpoint, including custom domains and Cloudflare Access. Refer to Public endpoint settings. This page covers what is specific to namespaces.

Enable a namespace public endpoint

Set public_endpoint_params on the namespace and list the instances to expose in instances_allowed .

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/namespaces/<NAMESPACE>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "public_endpoint_params": { "enabled": true, "instances_allowed": ["docs", "blog", "support"] } }'

The response returns the generated public_endpoint_id . A namespace hostname is prefixed with ns- :

https://ns-<NAMESPACE_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com/search

Enabling a namespace endpoint does not change the instance endpoints inside it. Each is enabled and disabled separately.

The instances allowlist

instances_allowed controls which instances the endpoint can reach.

Every entry must be an existing instance in that namespace. An unknown entry returns error 7097 .

. The list holds up to 10 instances.

An empty list means nothing is searchable. This is the state a namespace starts in when you first enable the endpoint.

Deleting an instance, or moving it to another namespace, removes it from the allowlist.

A request that resolves to no searchable instance returns a 404 with error 60013 . This response is identical whether the instance does not exist, is outside the allowlist, or the allowlist is empty, so callers cannot discover which instances a namespace contains.

Caution public_endpoint_params is replaced in full on every update. Send the complete object, including instances_allowed , or omitted fields revert to their defaults. Omitting instances_allowed resets it to an empty list and makes the endpoint return 404 for every request.

Search a subset of instances

By default, a request searches every instance in the allowlist. To narrow a single request, set ai_search_options.instance_ids in the request body.

curl https://ns- < NAMESPACE_ENDPOINT_I D > .search.ai.cloudflare.com/search \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "content": "How do I configure AI Search?", "role": "user" } ], "ai_search_options": { "instance_ids": ["docs", "support"] } }'

Every value must be in the allowlist. Rules for this field:

Omitting the field, or setting it to null , searches the full allowlist.

, searches the full allowlist. A malformed value, such as an empty array or a non-string entry, returns a 400 with error 60012 .

with error . A value outside the allowlist returns a 404 with error 60013 .

Note The request body must be a JSON object. An array, a string, or an empty body returns a 400 with error 60015 .

Disable a namespace public endpoint

Set public_endpoint_params to null . This clears the configuration and stops serving traffic, but keeps the identifier so the URL is reused if you enable the endpoint again.

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/namespaces/<NAMESPACE>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "public_endpoint_params": null }'

Errors

Code Message HTTP status Cause 7097 instances_allowed_contains_unknown_instances 400 An entry in instances_allowed is not an instance in this namespace. 7099 namespace_modified_concurrently_please_retry 409 Another update changed the namespace at the same time. Retry. 60012 invalid ai_search_options.instance_ids 400 The instance_ids value is malformed. 60013 ai_search_not_found 404 No searchable instance matched the request. 60014 path not supported for namespace-kind hash 404 The path is not /search , /chat/completions , or /mcp . 60015 request body must be a JSON object 400 The request body is not a JSON object.

Next steps

Namespaces Group instances into namespaces and manage them from a Workers binding.

Search across multiple instances Query several instances from a Worker or the REST API.