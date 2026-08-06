Namespace public endpoints

A namespace can expose its own public endpoint. A single URL then searches across several instances in that namespace and merges the results. Use one when a single search experience covers content that lives in several instances, such as documentation, a blog, and a support portal.
A namespace endpoint serves the same paths and takes the same settings as an instance endpoint, including custom domains and Cloudflare Access. Refer to Public endpoint settings. This page covers what is specific to namespaces.
Set
public_endpoint_params on the namespace and list the instances to expose in
instances_allowed.
The response returns the generated
public_endpoint_id. A namespace hostname is prefixed with
ns-:
Enabling a namespace endpoint does not change the instance endpoints inside it. Each is enabled and disabled separately.
instances_allowed controls which instances the endpoint can reach.
- Every entry must be an existing instance in that namespace. An unknown entry returns error
7097.
- The list holds up to 10 instances.
- An empty list means nothing is searchable. This is the state a namespace starts in when you first enable the endpoint.
- Deleting an instance, or moving it to another namespace, removes it from the allowlist.
A request that resolves to no searchable instance returns a
404 with error
60013. This response is identical whether the instance does not exist, is outside the allowlist, or the allowlist is empty, so callers cannot discover which instances a namespace contains.
By default, a request searches every instance in the allowlist. To narrow a single request, set
ai_search_options.instance_ids in the request body.
Every value must be in the allowlist. Rules for this field:
- Omitting the field, or setting it to
null, searches the full allowlist.
- A malformed value, such as an empty array or a non-string entry, returns a
400with error
60012.
- A value outside the allowlist returns a
404with error
60013.
Set
public_endpoint_params to
null. This clears the configuration and stops serving traffic, but keeps the identifier so the URL is reused if you enable the endpoint again.
|Code
|Message
|HTTP status
|Cause
|
7097
|
instances_allowed_contains_unknown_instances
|400
|An entry in
instances_allowed is not an instance in this namespace.
|
7099
|
namespace_modified_concurrently_please_retry
|409
|Another update changed the namespace at the same time. Retry.
|
60012
|
invalid ai_search_options.instance_ids
|400
|The
instance_ids value is malformed.
|
60013
|
ai_search_not_found
|404
|No searchable instance matched the request.
|
60014
|
path not supported for namespace-kind hash
|404
|The path is not
/search,
/chat/completions, or
/mcp.
|
60015
|
request body must be a JSON object
|400
|The request body is not a JSON object.