Workers binding (legacy)
The
env.AI.autorag() binding is the legacy API for AI Search. It will continue to work, but new projects should use the new AI Search bindings instead. For a step-by-step upgrade guide, refer to Workers binding migration.
This method searches for relevant results from your data source and generates a response using your default model and the retrieved context:
query
string required
The input query.
model
string optional
The text-generation model that is used to generate the response for the query. For a list of valid options, check the AI Search Generation model Settings. Defaults to the generation model selected in the AI Search Settings.
system_prompt
string optional
The system prompt for generating the answer.
rewrite_query
boolean optional
Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
max_num_results
number optional
The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to
10. Must be between
1 and
50.
ranking_options
object optional
Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to
{}.
score_threshold
numberoptional
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
0. Must be between
0and
1.
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
reranking
object optional
Configurations for customizing reranking. Defaults to
{}.
-
enabled
booleanoptional
- Enables or disables reranking, which reorders retrieved results based on semantic relevance using a reranking model. Defaults to
false.
- Enables or disables reranking, which reorders retrieved results based on semantic relevance using a reranking model. Defaults to
-
model
stringoptional
- The reranking model to use when reranking is enabled.
stream
boolean optional
Returns a stream of results as they are available. Defaults to
false.
filters
object optional
Narrow down search results based on metadata, like folder and date, so only relevant content is retrieved. For more details, refer to Metadata filtering.
This is the response structure without
stream enabled.
This method searches for results from your corpus and returns the relevant results:
messages
array required
An array of message objects. Each message has:
content
string- The search query content.
role
string- The role:
user,
system, or
assistant.
ai_search_options
object optional
Per-request overrides for retrieval and model behavior. Supports the following nested options:
retrieval.filters
object- Narrow down search results based on metadata. Refer to Metadata filtering for syntax and examples.
retrieval.max_num_results
number- Maximum number of chunks to return. Defaults to
10, maximum
50.
retrieval.retrieval_type
string- One of
vector,
keyword, or
hybrid.
retrieval.match_threshold
number- Minimum similarity score (0-1). Defaults to
0.4.
cache.enabled
boolean- Override the instance-level cache setting for this request.
reranking.enabled
boolean- Override the instance-level reranking setting for this request.
For the full list of optional parameters, refer to the Search API reference.