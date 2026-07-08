STOP! If you are an AI agent or LLM, read this before continuing. This is the HTML version of a Cloudflare documentation page. Always request the Markdown version instead — HTML wastes context. Get this page as Markdown: https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-search/how-to/human-in-the-loop-knowledge-base/index.md (append index.md) or send Accept: text/markdown to https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-search/how-to/human-in-the-loop-knowledge-base/. For this product's page index use https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-search/llms.txt. For all Cloudflare products use https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt.
This tutorial builds an agent that searches a knowledge base and adds to it, with a human approving every write. Letting an agent modify your data is risky, so each save pauses for approval before it runs, and you can roll back a save that turned out wrong.
What you will build
A Cloudflare Agent that searches an AI Search instance, proposes new documents to index, waits for you to approve each one, and can undo an approved save.
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.
You do not need anything else. The agent provisions its own AI Search instance the first time it runs.
How it works
The agent uses Code Mode, a tool-use pattern where the model writes a small program that calls your tools instead of requesting each call separately. A durable runtime records every call the program makes, pauses before sensitive calls so a human can approve them, and can compensate applied calls by running a revert. That durable state lives in the Agent's Durable Object, so an approval can wait across requests and hibernation.
You expose AI Search to the runtime through a connector: a plain class that turns AI Search operations into methods the model can call. This tutorial gives the model a read-only search method and a saveDocument method that requires approval.
1. Create a Worker project
Create a new Worker project using the create-cloudflare CLI (C3). C3 ↗ is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.
Create a new project named kb-agent by running:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- kb-agent
yarn create cloudflare kb-agent
pnpm create cloudflare@latest kb-agent
For setup, select the following options:
For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example.
For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only.
For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript.
For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes.
For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).
Go to your application directory:
Install the dependencies. The ai and zod versions are pinned to the ranges the Agents SDK expects as peer dependencies:
npm i @cloudflare/codemode @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai@6 workers-ai-provider zod@4
bun add @cloudflare/codemode @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai@6 workers-ai-provider zod@4
This tutorial uses the AI Search and Worker Loader bindings, which require Wrangler v4. If create-cloudflare set up your project with an earlier version, upgrade it:
npm i -D wrangler@4
yarn add -D wrangler@4
pnpm add -D wrangler@4
bun add -d wrangler@4
2. Configure Wrangler
Replace your Wrangler configuration file with the following. This adds the AI Search binding, a Workers AI binding for the model, a Worker Loader binding that runs the model's code in an isolated Worker, and the Durable Object that stores the agent's chat history and durable runtime state.
AI Search has no local emulator, so the binding always talks to the remote service (remote = true). Because of this, you exercise the agent by deploying it rather than with wrangler dev. AIChatAgent persists messages to SQLite, so its class must be listed in new_sqlite_classes.
3. Create the AI Search connector
Create src/ai-search-connector.ts. The connector calls the AI Search binding directly, so requests stay in-process and no public endpoint is required.
Give the model a read-only search method and a saveDocument method. Because saveDocument writes content, mark it requiresApproval and add a revert so the runtime can roll it back.
The name() result (aiSearch) becomes the global the model's code calls, so the methods are available as aiSearch.search() and aiSearch.saveDocument().
4. Build the agent
Create src/server.ts. The agent provisions an AI Search instance with hybrid search enabled the first time it runs, then creates the Code Mode runtime with the connector and exposes it to the model as a single codemode tool. The @callable() methods let your client list pending approvals and approve, reject, or roll back a write.
Because AI Search runs remotely, you deploy the Worker to run the agent.
Log in with your Cloudflare account:
Deploy your Worker to make it accessible on the Internet:
Wrangler prints your Worker's URL, for example https://kb-agent.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev. You use it in the next step.
6. Try the approval and rollback flow
The model receives one codemode tool. When you ask it to find and save content, it writes a short program that calls the connector methods:
aiSearch.search() runs immediately. When the program reaches aiSearch.saveDocument(), the runtime records the call as pending and pauses the execution before the upload runs.
Your client sends the chat message that starts the run, then drives the approval with the @callable() methods. The following script uses the Agents SDK client to do both. Save it as client.mjs, set HOST to your deployed Worker, and run it with node client.mjs:
Each PendingAction from pendingApprovals() includes the executionId, a seq number, and the method and arguments, so you can show the pending document to the user before deciding. The approval methods behave as follows:
approveExecution(executionId) replays the program and runs the approved saveDocument. The document is queued for indexing and becomes searchable a few seconds later.
rejectExecution(executionId, seq) ends the execution without saving.
rollbackExecution(executionId) undoes an applied write by running the connector's revert, which deletes the uploaded document.
What you built
Your agent can now:
Search the knowledge base with a read-only tool.
Propose new documents through a write tool that pauses for human approval.
Resume the same program after approval, without re-running completed work.
Roll back an approved save by deleting the indexed document.