Human-in-the-loop knowledge base updates

This tutorial builds an agent that searches a knowledge base and adds to it, with a human approving every write. Letting an agent modify your data is risky, so each save pauses for approval before it runs, and you can roll back a save that turned out wrong.

What you will build

A Cloudflare Agent that searches an AI Search instance, proposes new documents to index, waits for you to approve each one, and can undo an approved save.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You do not need anything else. The agent provisions its own AI Search instance the first time it runs.

How it works

The agent uses Code Mode, a tool-use pattern where the model writes a small program that calls your tools instead of requesting each call separately. A durable runtime records every call the program makes, pauses before sensitive calls so a human can approve them, and can compensate applied calls by running a revert . That durable state lives in the Agent's Durable Object, so an approval can wait across requests and hibernation.

You expose AI Search to the runtime through a connector: a plain class that turns AI Search operations into methods the model can call. This tutorial gives the model a read-only search method and a saveDocument method that requires approval.

Warning Code Mode is experimental and may introduce breaking changes. Use caution in production.

1. Create a Worker project

Create a new Worker project using the create-cloudflare CLI (C3). C3 ↗ is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.

Create a new project named kb-agent by running:

npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- kb-agent yarn create cloudflare kb-agent pnpm create cloudflare@latest kb-agent

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

Go to your application directory:

Terminal window cd kb-agent

Install the dependencies. The ai and zod versions are pinned to the ranges the Agents SDK expects as peer dependencies:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/codemode @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai@6 workers-ai-provider zod@4 yarn add @cloudflare/codemode @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai@6 workers-ai-provider zod@4 pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai@6 workers-ai-provider zod@4 bun add @cloudflare/codemode @cloudflare/ai-chat agents ai@6 workers-ai-provider zod@4

This tutorial uses the AI Search and Worker Loader bindings, which require Wrangler v4. If create-cloudflare set up your project with an earlier version, upgrade it:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D wrangler@4 yarn add -D wrangler@4 pnpm add -D wrangler@4 bun add -d wrangler@4

2. Configure Wrangler

Replace your Wrangler configuration file with the following. This adds the AI Search binding, a Workers AI binding for the model, a Worker Loader binding that runs the model's code in an isolated Worker, and the Durable Object that stores the agent's chat history and durable runtime state.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "kb-agent" , " main " : "src/server.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-07-08" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " ai_search_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "AI_SEARCH" , " namespace " : "default" , " remote " : true } ], " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "Chat" , " class_name " : "Chat" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Chat" ] } ] } TOML name = "kb-agent" main = "src/server.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-07-08" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ ai ] binding = "AI" [[ ai_search_namespaces ]] binding = "AI_SEARCH" namespace = "default" remote = true [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "Chat" class_name = "Chat" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "Chat" ]

AI Search has no local emulator, so the binding always talks to the remote service ( remote = true ). Because of this, you exercise the agent by deploying it rather than with wrangler dev . AIChatAgent persists messages to SQLite, so its class must be listed in new_sqlite_classes .

3. Create the AI Search connector

Create src/ai-search-connector.ts . The connector calls the AI Search binding directly, so requests stay in-process and no public endpoint is required.

Give the model a read-only search method and a saveDocument method. Because saveDocument writes content, mark it requiresApproval and add a revert so the runtime can roll it back.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/ai-search-connector.js import { CodemodeConnector } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; // The instance this connector reads from and writes to. const INSTANCE_ID = "knowledge-base" ; // A connector turns AI Search operations into methods the model can call from // its generated code. Each connector becomes one named object in the sandbox. export class AISearchConnector extends CodemodeConnector { // The sandbox global. The model calls `aiSearch.search()` and // `aiSearch.saveDocument()`. name () { return "aiSearch" ; } // Shown to the model so it knows what this connector is for. instructions () { return "Use this connector to search indexed content and save new documents." ; } // Every method the model can call. `inputSchema` is JSON Schema; the runtime // validates the model's arguments against it before calling `execute`. tools () { return { // Read-only, so it runs without approval. search : { description : "Search indexed content and return the matching chunks." , inputSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { query : { type : "string" } }, required : [ "query" ] , }, execute : async ( input ) => { const { query } = input ; return this . env . AI_SEARCH . get ( INSTANCE_ID ) . search ( { query , ai_search_options : { retrieval : { max_num_results : 5 } }, } ) ; }, }, // Writes content, so it is gated behind approval and made reversible. saveDocument : { description : "Save a new document to the knowledge base." , inputSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { name : { type : "string" }, content : { type : "string" }, }, required : [ "name" , "content" ] , }, // Pauses the run before this method executes so a human can approve it. requiresApproval : true , execute : async ( input ) => { const { name , content } = input ; // upload() queues the document for indexing and returns right away. // The item becomes searchable once indexing finishes, a few seconds later. const item = await this . env . AI_SEARCH . get ( INSTANCE_ID ) . items . upload ( name , content , ) ; // This return value is passed to `revert` if the call is rolled back. return { id : item . id , key : item . key , status : item . status }; }, // Compensating action for rollback: delete the document this call added. revert : async ( _input , result ) => { const { id } = result ; await this . env . AI_SEARCH . get ( INSTANCE_ID ) . items . delete ( id ) ; }, }, }; } } src/ai-search-connector.ts import { CodemodeConnector , type ConnectorTools } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; // The instance this connector reads from and writes to. const INSTANCE_ID = "knowledge-base" ; // A connector turns AI Search operations into methods the model can call from // its generated code. Each connector becomes one named object in the sandbox. export class AISearchConnector extends CodemodeConnector < Env > { // The sandbox global. The model calls `aiSearch.search()` and // `aiSearch.saveDocument()`. override name () { return "aiSearch" ; } // Shown to the model so it knows what this connector is for. protected override instructions () { return "Use this connector to search indexed content and save new documents." ; } // Every method the model can call. `inputSchema` is JSON Schema; the runtime // validates the model's arguments against it before calling `execute`. protected override tools () : ConnectorTools { return { // Read-only, so it runs without approval. search : { description : "Search indexed content and return the matching chunks." , inputSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { query : { type : "string" } }, required : [ "query" ] , }, execute : async ( input ) => { const { query } = input as { query : string }; return this . env . AI_SEARCH . get ( INSTANCE_ID ) . search ( { query , ai_search_options : { retrieval : { max_num_results : 5 } }, } ) ; }, }, // Writes content, so it is gated behind approval and made reversible. saveDocument : { description : "Save a new document to the knowledge base." , inputSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { name : { type : "string" }, content : { type : "string" }, }, required : [ "name" , "content" ] , }, // Pauses the run before this method executes so a human can approve it. requiresApproval : true , execute : async ( input ) => { const { name , content } = input as { name : string ; content : string }; // upload() queues the document for indexing and returns right away. // The item becomes searchable once indexing finishes, a few seconds later. const item = await this . env . AI_SEARCH . get ( INSTANCE_ID ) . items . upload ( name , content , ) ; // This return value is passed to `revert` if the call is rolled back. return { id : item . id , key : item . key , status : item . status }; }, // Compensating action for rollback: delete the document this call added. revert : async ( _input , result ) => { const { id } = result as { id : string }; await this . env . AI_SEARCH . get ( INSTANCE_ID ) . items . delete ( id ) ; }, }, }; } }

The name() result ( aiSearch ) becomes the global the model's code calls, so the methods are available as aiSearch.search() and aiSearch.saveDocument() .

4. Build the agent

Create src/server.ts . The agent provisions an AI Search instance with hybrid search enabled the first time it runs, then creates the Code Mode runtime with the connector and exposes it to the model as a single codemode tool. The @callable() methods let your client list pending approvals and approve, reject, or roll back a write.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/server.js import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createCodemodeRuntime , DynamicWorkerExecutor , } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { callable , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; import { AISearchConnector } from "./ai-search-connector" ; // Code Mode stores its durable state (execution log, pending approvals) in a // facet exported from the Worker entry. The runtime requires this export. export { CodemodeRuntime } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const INSTANCE_ID = "knowledge-base" ; // Seed content, so the agent has something to find on the first query. const SEED_DOC = `# Getting started AI Search indexes your content so an agent can search it and add to it.` ; export class Chat extends AIChatAgent { // In-memory guard, so the one-time setup runs once per instance lifetime. ready = false ; // Create the AI Search instance with hybrid search enabled, then seed it. // create() throws if the instance already exists, so the try/catch makes // this safe to call on every message. async ensureInstance () { if ( this . ready ) return ; try { // index_method with both vector and keyword enables hybrid search. await this . env . AI_SEARCH . create ( { id : INSTANCE_ID , index_method : { vector : true , keyword : true }, } ) ; // Queue the seed document for indexing so the first search has content. await this . env . AI_SEARCH . get ( INSTANCE_ID ) . items . upload ( "getting-started.md" , SEED_DOC , ) ; } catch ( err ) { // create() throws if the instance already exists, which is expected on // every run after the first. Log anything else so real failures surface. console . error ( "ensureInstance:" , err ) ; } this . ready = true ; } // Build the Code Mode runtime for this request. The handle is cheap to // create; the durable state lives in the Durable Object, not the handle. # runtime () { return createCodemodeRuntime ( { ctx : this . ctx , // Runs the model's generated code in an isolated Worker. executor : new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : this . env . LOADER } ) , connectors : [ new AISearchConnector ( this . ctx , this . env )] , } ) ; } // Runs on every chat message from the client. async onChatMessage () { await this . ensureInstance () ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-5.2" ) , system : "You help maintain a knowledge base. Use codemode to search existing " + "content and to save new documents. Search before you answer." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , // The model sees one `codemode` tool and writes code that calls the connector. tools : { codemode : this . #runtime () . tool () }, // Cap the agent's tool-use loop. stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } // The methods below are called from your client to drive the approval flow. // List the writes that are paused waiting for approval. @ callable () async pendingApprovals () { return this . #runtime () . pending () ; } // Approve a paused write. The runtime resumes the program and runs it. @ callable () async approveExecution ( executionId ) { return this . #runtime () . approve ( { executionId } ) ; } // Decline a paused write. The execution ends without saving. @ callable () async rejectExecution ( executionId , seq ) { return this . #runtime () . reject ( { executionId , seq } ) ; } // Undo an applied write by running the connector's revert. @ callable () async rollbackExecution ( executionId ) { await this . #runtime () . rollback ( { executionId } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; src/server.ts import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createCodemodeRuntime , DynamicWorkerExecutor , type CodemodeRuntimeHandle , type PendingAction , } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { callable , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; import { AISearchConnector } from "./ai-search-connector" ; // Code Mode stores its durable state (execution log, pending approvals) in a // facet exported from the Worker entry. The runtime requires this export. export { CodemodeRuntime } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; const INSTANCE_ID = "knowledge-base" ; // Seed content, so the agent has something to find on the first query. const SEED_DOC = `# Getting started AI Search indexes your content so an agent can search it and add to it.` ; export class Chat extends AIChatAgent < Env > { // In-memory guard, so the one-time setup runs once per instance lifetime. private ready = false ; // Create the AI Search instance with hybrid search enabled, then seed it. // create() throws if the instance already exists, so the try/catch makes // this safe to call on every message. private async ensureInstance () { if ( this . ready ) return ; try { // index_method with both vector and keyword enables hybrid search. await this . env . AI_SEARCH . create ( { id : INSTANCE_ID , index_method : { vector : true , keyword : true }, } ) ; // Queue the seed document for indexing so the first search has content. await this . env . AI_SEARCH . get ( INSTANCE_ID ) . items . upload ( "getting-started.md" , SEED_DOC , ) ; } catch ( err ) { // create() throws if the instance already exists, which is expected on // every run after the first. Log anything else so real failures surface. console . error ( "ensureInstance:" , err ) ; } this . ready = true ; } // Build the Code Mode runtime for this request. The handle is cheap to // create; the durable state lives in the Durable Object, not the handle. # runtime () : CodemodeRuntimeHandle { return createCodemodeRuntime ( { ctx : this . ctx , // Runs the model's generated code in an isolated Worker. executor : new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : this . env . LOADER } ) , connectors : [ new AISearchConnector ( this . ctx , this . env )] , } ) ; } // Runs on every chat message from the client. async onChatMessage () { await this . ensureInstance () ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-5.2" ) , system : "You help maintain a knowledge base. Use codemode to search existing " + "content and to save new documents. Search before you answer." , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , // The model sees one `codemode` tool and writes code that calls the connector. tools : { codemode : this . #runtime () . tool () }, // Cap the agent's tool-use loop. stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } // The methods below are called from your client to drive the approval flow. // List the writes that are paused waiting for approval. @ callable () async pendingApprovals () : Promise < PendingAction [] > { return this . #runtime () . pending () ; } // Approve a paused write. The runtime resumes the program and runs it. @ callable () async approveExecution ( executionId : string ) { return this . #runtime () . approve ( { executionId } ) ; } // Decline a paused write. The execution ends without saving. @ callable () async rejectExecution ( executionId : string , seq : number ) : Promise < boolean > { return this . #runtime () . reject ( { executionId , seq } ) ; } // Undo an applied write by running the connector's revert. @ callable () async rollbackExecution ( executionId : string ) : Promise < void > { await this . #runtime () . rollback ( { executionId } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Generate types:

Terminal window npx wrangler types

5. Deploy

Because AI Search runs remotely, you deploy the Worker to run the agent.

Log in with your Cloudflare account:

Terminal window npx wrangler login

Deploy your Worker to make it accessible on the Internet:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Wrangler prints your Worker's URL, for example https://kb-agent.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev . You use it in the next step.

6. Try the approval and rollback flow

The model receives one codemode tool. When you ask it to find and save content, it writes a short program that calls the connector methods:

JavaScript // The model writes this program. It runs inside the Code Mode sandbox. async () => { // The read-only search runs immediately. const existing = await aiSearch . search ( { query : "onboarding steps" } ) ; // Only save when the knowledge base has no matching content yet. if ( existing . chunks . length === 0 ) { // saveDocument requires approval, so this call pauses the program here. await aiSearch . saveDocument ( { name : "onboarding.md" , content : "# Onboarding

Step 1: create an account." , } ) ; } return existing . chunks . length ; };

aiSearch.search() runs immediately. When the program reaches aiSearch.saveDocument() , the runtime records the call as pending and pauses the execution before the upload runs.

Your client sends the chat message that starts the run, then drives the approval with the @callable() methods. The following script uses the Agents SDK client to do both. Save it as client.mjs , set HOST to your deployed Worker, and run it with node client.mjs :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript client.mjs import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; // Your deployed Worker, without the protocol. const HOST = "kb-agent.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "Chat" , name : "default" , host : HOST } ) ; await client . ready ; // 1. Ask the agent to find and save content. It writes a Code Mode program; // the saveDocument call pauses for approval instead of running. client . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "cf_agent_use_chat_request" , id : crypto . randomUUID () , init : { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { messages : [ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Search for onboarding steps. If there is none, save a document named onboarding.md with a short onboarding guide." , }, ] , }, ] , } ) , }, } ) , ) ; // Give the turn time to run and pause at saveDocument. await new Promise ( ( r ) => setTimeout ( r , 20_000 )) ; // 2. List the writes waiting for approval. const pending = await client . call ( "pendingApprovals" ) ; console . log ( "Pending approvals:" , pending ) ; // 3. Approve the first one. The runtime replays the program: completed calls // return their recorded results, and the approved saveDocument runs. if ( pending . length > 0 ) { await client . call ( "approveExecution" , [ pending [ 0 ] . executionId ]) ; console . log ( "Approved" , pending [ 0 ] . executionId ) ; // To roll back later, delete the uploaded document: // await client.call("rollbackExecution", [pending[0].executionId]); } client . close () ; client.mjs import { AgentClient } from "agents/client" ; // Your deployed Worker, without the protocol. const HOST = "kb-agent.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev" ; const client = new AgentClient ( { agent : "Chat" , name : "default" , host : HOST } ) ; await client . ready ; // 1. Ask the agent to find and save content. It writes a Code Mode program; // the saveDocument call pauses for approval instead of running. client . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "cf_agent_use_chat_request" , id : crypto . randomUUID () , init : { method : "POST" , body : JSON . stringify ( { messages : [ { id : crypto . randomUUID () , role : "user" , parts : [ { type : "text" , text : "Search for onboarding steps. If there is none, save a document named onboarding.md with a short onboarding guide." , }, ] , }, ] , } ) , }, } ) , ) ; // Give the turn time to run and pause at saveDocument. await new Promise ( ( r ) => setTimeout ( r , 20_000 )) ; // 2. List the writes waiting for approval. const pending = await client . call ( "pendingApprovals" ) ; console . log ( "Pending approvals:" , pending ) ; // 3. Approve the first one. The runtime replays the program: completed calls // return their recorded results, and the approved saveDocument runs. if ( pending . length > 0 ) { await client . call ( "approveExecution" , [ pending [ 0 ] . executionId ]) ; console . log ( "Approved" , pending [ 0 ] . executionId ) ; // To roll back later, delete the uploaded document: // await client.call("rollbackExecution", [pending[0].executionId]); } client . close () ;

Each PendingAction from pendingApprovals() includes the executionId , a seq number, and the method and arguments, so you can show the pending document to the user before deciding. The approval methods behave as follows:

approveExecution(executionId) replays the program and runs the approved saveDocument . The document is queued for indexing and becomes searchable a few seconds later.

replays the program and runs the approved . The document is queued for indexing and becomes searchable a few seconds later. rejectExecution(executionId, seq) ends the execution without saving.

ends the execution without saving. rollbackExecution(executionId) undoes an applied write by running the connector's revert , which deletes the uploaded document.

What you built

Your agent can now:

Search the knowledge base with a read-only tool.

Propose new documents through a write tool that pauses for human approval.

Resume the same program after approval, without re-running completed work.

Roll back an approved save by deleting the indexed document.

Next steps

Create a durable Code Mode runtime The full runtime API: rejection, execution history, and reusable snippets.

AI Search as an agent tool Give a Cloudflare Agent retrieval with AI Search.

Hybrid search Combine vector and keyword search with configurable fusion.