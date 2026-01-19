This guide walks you through creating an AI Search instance programmatically using the REST API. This requires setting up a service API token for system-to-system authentication.

Already have a service token? If you have created an AI Search instance via the dashboard at least once, your account already has a service API token registered. The token_id parameter is optional and you can skip to Step 5: Create an AI Search instance.

Prerequisites

AI Search integrates with R2 for storing your data. You must have an active R2 subscription before creating your first AI Search instance.

1. Create an API token with token creation permissions

AI Search requires a service API token to access R2 and other resources on your behalf. To create this service token programmatically, you first need an API token with permission to create other tokens.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens. Select Create Token. Select Create Custom Token. Enter a Token name, for example Token Creator . Under Permissions, select User > API Tokens > Edit. Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token. Copy and save the token value. This is your API_TOKEN for the next step.

Note The steps above create a user-owned token. You can also create an account-owned token. Refer to Create tokens via API for more information.

2. Create a service API token

Use the Create token API to create a service API token. This token allows AI Search to access resources in your account on your behalf, such as R2, Vectorize, and Workers AI.

Run the following request to create a service API token. Replace <API_TOKEN> with the token from step 1 and <ACCOUNT_ID> with your account ID. Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/tokens" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "AI Search Service API Token", "policies": [ { "effect": "allow", "resources": { "com.cloudflare.api.account.<ACCOUNT_ID>": "*" }, "permission_groups": [ { "id": "9e9b428a0bcd46fd80e580b46a69963c" }, { "id": "bf7481a1826f439697cb59a20b22293e" } ] } ] }' This creates a token with the following permissions: Permission ID Name Description 9e9b428a0bcd46fd80e580b46a69963c AI Search Index Engine Grants access to run AI Search Index Engine bf7481a1826f439697cb59a20b22293e Workers R2 Storage Write Grants write access to Cloudflare R2 Storage Save the id ( <CF_API_ID> ) and value ( <CF_API_KEY> ) from the response. You will need these values in the next step. Example response: { " result " : { " id " : "<CF_API_ID>" , " name " : "AI Search Service API Token" , " status " : "active" , " issued_on " : "2025-12-24T22:14:16Z" , " modified_on " : "2025-12-24T22:14:16Z" , " last_used_on " : null , " value " : "<CF_API_KEY>" , " policies " : [ { " id " : "f56e6d5054e147e09ebe5c514f8a0f93" , " effect " : "allow" , " resources " : { " com.cloudflare.api.account.<ACCOUNT_ID> " : "*" }, " permission_groups " : [ { " id " : "9e9b428a0bcd46fd80e580b46a69963c" , " name " : "AI Search Index Engine" }, { " id " : "bf7481a1826f439697cb59a20b22293e" , " name " : "Workers R2 Storage Write" } ] } ] }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

3. Create an AI Search API token

To register the service token and create AI Search instances, you need an API token with AI Search edit permissions.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens. Select Create Token. Select Create Custom Token. Enter a Token name, for example AI Search Manager . Under Permissions, select Account > AI Search > Edit. Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token. Copy and save the token value. This is your AI_SEARCH_API_TOKEN .

4. Register the service token with AI Search

Use the Create token API for AI Search to register the service token you created in step 2.

Run the following request to register the service token. Replace <CF_API_ID> and <CF_API_KEY> with the values from step 2. Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/tokens" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <AI_SEARCH_API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "cf_api_id": "<CF_API_ID>", "cf_api_key": "<CF_API_KEY>", "name": "AI Search Service Token" }' Save the id ( <TOKEN_ID> ) from the response. You will need this value to create instances. Example response: { " success " : true , " result " : { " id " : "<TOKEN_ID>" , " name " : "AI Search Service Token" , " cf_api_id " : "<CF_API_ID>" , " created_at " : "2025-12-25 01:52:28" , " modified_at " : "2025-12-25 01:52:28" , " enabled " : true } }

5. Create an AI Search instance

Use the Create instance API to create an AI Search instance. Replace <ACCOUNT_ID> with your account ID and <AI_SEARCH_API_TOKEN> with the token from step 3.

Choose your data source type and run the corresponding request. R2 bucket: Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/instances" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <AI_SEARCH_API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "id": "my-r2-rag", "token_id": "<TOKEN_ID>", "type": "r2", "source": "<R2_BUCKET_NAME>" }' Website: Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/instances" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <AI_SEARCH_API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "id": "my-web-rag", "token_id": "<TOKEN_ID>", "type": "web-crawler", "source": "<DOMAIN_IN_YOUR_ACCOUNT>" }' Wait for indexing to complete. You can monitor progress in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.

Note The token_id field is optional if you have previously created an AI Search instance, either via the dashboard or via API with token_id included.

Try it out

Once indexing is complete, you can run your first query. You can check indexing status on the Overview tab of your instance.

Go to Compute & AI > AI Search. Select your instance. Select the Playground tab. Select Search with AI or Search. Enter a query to test the response.

Add to your application

There are multiple ways you can connect AI Search to your application:

Workers Binding Query AI Search directly from your Workers code.