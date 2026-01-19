API
This guide walks you through creating an AI Search instance programmatically using the REST API. This requires setting up a service API token for system-to-system authentication.
AI Search integrates with R2 for storing your data. You must have an active R2 subscription before creating your first AI Search instance.Go to R2 Overview
AI Search requires a service API token to access R2 and other resources on your behalf. To create this service token programmatically, you first need an API token with permission to create other tokens.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens.
- Select Create Token.
- Select Create Custom Token.
- Enter a Token name, for example
Token Creator.
- Under Permissions, select User > API Tokens > Edit.
- Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token.
- Copy and save the token value. This is your
API_TOKENfor the next step.
Use the Create token API to create a service API token. This token allows AI Search to access resources in your account on your behalf, such as R2, Vectorize, and Workers AI.
-
Run the following request to create a service API token. Replace
<API_TOKEN>with the token from step 1 and
<ACCOUNT_ID>with your account ID.
This creates a token with the following permissions:
Permission ID Name Description
9e9b428a0bcd46fd80e580b46a69963c
AI Search Index Engine Grants access to run AI Search Index Engine
bf7481a1826f439697cb59a20b22293e
Workers R2 Storage Write Grants write access to Cloudflare R2 Storage
-
Save the
id(
<CF_API_ID>) and
value(
<CF_API_KEY>) from the response. You will need these values in the next step.
Example response:
To register the service token and create AI Search instances, you need an API token with AI Search edit permissions.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to My Profile > API Tokens.
- Select Create Token.
- Select Create Custom Token.
- Enter a Token name, for example
AI Search Manager.
- Under Permissions, select Account > AI Search > Edit.
- Select Continue to summary, then select Create Token.
- Copy and save the token value. This is your
AI_SEARCH_API_TOKEN.
Use the Create token API for AI Search to register the service token you created in step 2.
-
Run the following request to register the service token. Replace
<CF_API_ID>and
<CF_API_KEY>with the values from step 2.
-
Save the
id(
<TOKEN_ID>) from the response. You will need this value to create instances.
Example response:
Use the Create instance API to create an AI Search instance. Replace
<ACCOUNT_ID> with your account ID and
<AI_SEARCH_API_TOKEN> with the token from step 3.
-
Choose your data source type and run the corresponding request.
-
Wait for indexing to complete. You can monitor progress in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
Once indexing is complete, you can run your first query. You can check indexing status on the Overview tab of your instance.
- Go to Compute & AI > AI Search.
- Select your instance.
- Select the Playground tab.
- Select Search with AI or Search.
- Enter a query to test the response.
There are multiple ways you can connect AI Search to your application:
