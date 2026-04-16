Wrangler commands
This guide walks you through creating an AI Search instance using the Wrangler CLI.
Install Wrangler, the command-line tool for Cloudflare Workers and developer platform products.
npm install wrangler
yarn install wrangler
pnpm install wrangler
bun install wrangler
Create a new instance.
You can upload files to the instance using the dashboard or the REST API.
You can optionally connect a website or R2 bucket when creating the instance.
Website:
Automatically crawl and index a website that you own.
R2 bucket:
Index documents stored in an R2 bucket.
Check if your content has finished indexing by running the
stats command.
Once indexing is complete, run a search query against your instance.
For the full list of available commands, refer to Wrangler commands.