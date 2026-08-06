Custom domains

Overview Requirements Add a custom domain Create the DNS record Turn off the default hostname Remove a custom domain Errors Next steps

A custom domain serves your public endpoint from a hostname that you own, such as search.example.com , instead of the default <PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com hostname.

The endpoints and request formats do not change. Only the hostname changes:

https://search.example.com/search https://search.example.com/chat/completions https://search.example.com/mcp

Custom domains are also the foundation for restricting access with Cloudflare Access, which lets users authenticate with your identity provider before they can query your indexed content.

Requirements

The public endpoint must already be enabled on the instance or namespace. Adding a custom domain to an instance without an active public endpoint returns error 7093 .

. The hostname must belong to a zone that is added to the same Cloudflare account and in an active state. A hostname on another account returns error 7090 .

. Each instance or namespace supports one custom domain.

A hostname can only be attached to one public endpoint at a time. Reusing a hostname returns error 7091 .

. The hostname must be a fully qualified domain name of up to 253 characters, such as search.example.com . Wildcards are not supported. Hostnames are stored in lowercase.

Add a custom domain

Set public_endpoint_params.custom_domains when you create or update an instance.

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/namespaces/default/instances/<INSTANCE_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "public_endpoint_params": { "enabled": true, "custom_domains": ["search.example.com"] } }'

The same field is available on namespaces. Refer to Namespace public endpoints.

Cloudflare issues a certificate for the hostname and begins domain control validation.

public_endpoint_params is replaced in full Every update replaces the entire public_endpoint_params object. Any field you omit reverts to its default. Send the complete object on every update, including rate_limit , authorized_hosts , and default_domain_enabled . The one exception is custom_domains . Omitting it leaves your existing domains unchanged. Sending an empty array removes them. When you omit custom_domains from an update, the response echoes it back as null . This reflects what the request contained, not the stored configuration. Send a GET request to read the current set of domains.

Create the DNS record

Create a proxied CNAME record in the zone that owns your custom domain. The target is the default hostname of the public endpoint, which is <PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com .

Type Name Target Proxy status CNAME search <PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com Proxied

curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/dns_records" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "type": "CNAME", "name": "search", "content": "<PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com", "proxied": true }'

Keep the record proxied Set the record to Proxied, not DNS only. A proxied record routes traffic through your own zone before it reaches AI Search, so your zone settings apply first. This is what makes Cloudflare Access, WAF custom rules, and Bot Management usable in front of your public endpoint.

The custom domain starts serving traffic once domain control validation completes.

Turn off the default hostname

By default, a public endpoint answers on both the custom domain and the default <PUBLIC_ENDPOINT_ID>.search.ai.cloudflare.com hostname. Set default_domain_enabled to false to serve the custom domain only. The default hostname then returns a 404 with error 60018 .

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/namespaces/default/instances/<INSTANCE_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "public_endpoint_params": { "enabled": true, "custom_domains": ["search.example.com"], "default_domain_enabled": false } }'

Turn this off whenever you put security controls in front of the custom domain. Those controls run in your own zone, so any traffic that reaches the default hostname skips them. Refer to Cloudflare Access.

Three rules apply:

You cannot turn off the default hostname without at least one custom domain. The request returns error 7096 .

. Because public_endpoint_params is replaced in full, omitting default_domain_enabled on a later update resets it to true and makes the default hostname reachable again.

is replaced in full, omitting on a later update resets it to and makes the default hostname reachable again. Leave the CNAME record pointing at the default hostname. AI Search routes on the hostname the client requested, not the CNAME target, so the record keeps working after you turn the default hostname off.

Remove a custom domain

Send custom_domains as an empty array. Cloudflare removes the certificate and stops routing the hostname.

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/namespaces/default/instances/<INSTANCE_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "public_endpoint_params": { "enabled": true, "custom_domains": [] } }'

If default_domain_enabled is false , removing the last custom domain in the same request returns error 7096 . Re-enable the default hostname first, then remove the domain.

Deleting the instance or namespace removes its custom domains and certificates.

Errors

Code Message Cause 7090 custom_domain_not_a_verified_zone_on_this_account The hostname does not belong to an active zone on this account. 7091 custom_domain_already_in_use The hostname is already attached to another public endpoint. 7092 custom_domain_provisioning_failed Certificate provisioning failed. Retry the request. 7093 custom_domains_require_an_active_public_endpoint The instance or namespace has no active public endpoint. 7096 disabling_the_default_domain_requires_at_least_one_custom_domain default_domain_enabled was set to false with no custom domain. 60018 default domain disabled A request reached the default hostname while it is turned off.

Next steps

Cloudflare Access Require users to authenticate before they can query your public endpoint.