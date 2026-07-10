Talk to your knowledge base

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This tutorial builds a voice agent that you can talk to and that answers out loud from your AI Search knowledge base. It uses the Cloudflare Agents@cloudflare/voice package for the speech pipeline, and AI Search as the agent's knowledge base, exposed as a retrieval tool the agent's model calls.
What you will build: A voice agent that transcribes your speech, calls AI Search to retrieve relevant content from your indexed knowledge base, generates a grounded answer, and speaks it back.
How it works
The @cloudflare/voice package adds a full voice pipeline to a Cloudflare Agent: speech-to-text (STT), a "turn" handler where you produce a reply, and text-to-speech (TTS). The pipeline runs in a single Worker backed by a Durable Object, and the browser connects to it over a WebSocket.
The one method you write is onTurn(), which receives the user's transcript and returns the text to speak. This is where AI Search fits in: you run a language model and give it AI Search as a retrieval tool. The model decides when to search your knowledge base, grounds its reply in the results it gets back, and returns the answer text, which the pipeline speaks.
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.
You also need an AI Search instance that already contains indexed content. This is the knowledge base you will speak to. To create one and add content, refer to Get started.
1. Create the voice agent
Scaffold a Cloudflare Agents project with the voice starter template, which includes the Durable Object wiring and a React client:
Install the voice package:
npm i @cloudflare/voice
yarn add @cloudflare/voice
pnpm add @cloudflare/voice
bun add @cloudflare/voice
The @cloudflare/voice package provides the withVoice mixin and the Workers AI providers (WorkersAIFluxSTT and WorkersAITTS). For a full walkthrough of the voice agent itself, including the browser client, refer to the Voice agent example.
Regenerate your binding types so env.AI and env.AI_SEARCH are typed:
npx wrangler types
yarn wrangler types
pnpm wrangler types
3. Answer from your knowledge base
Update src/server.ts. Build the agent with the withVoice mixin, set the STT and TTS providers, and in onTurn() run a Workers AI model that calls AI Search as a retrieval tool.
The model is given a searchKnowledgeBase tool that calls AI Search's search() for retrieval. It calls the tool when it needs facts from your knowledge base, grounds its answer in the returned chunks, and you return the generated text for the pipeline to speak. The agent stores conversation history automatically, so you can pass context.messages for follow-up questions.
Each chunk returned by search() includes its source item and a relevance score, so you can surface citations or log what the agent retrieved.
4. Build the client
Replace src/client.tsx with a React component that uses the useVoiceAgent hook. The hook manages the microphone, the WebSocket connection to your agent, audio playback, and interrupt detection, so the component only needs to render controls. Set agent to your agent class name, TalkToDocs.
The hook handles the microphone and playback, so there is no push-to-talk button. The model detects when you finish speaking, runs onTurn(), and plays the spoken answer back automatically.
5. Run it locally
Start a local development server:
npm run dev
yarn run dev
pnpm run dev
Open the app in your browser, select Start call and allow microphone access, then ask a question that your content can answer. You will see your words transcribed in real time, and the agent speaks its answer from your knowledge base. The status value moves through listening, thinking, and speaking as it works.
6. Deploy
Deploy your agent to make it available on the Internet:
npx wrangler deploy
yarn wrangler deploy
pnpm wrangler deploy
Talk to your knowledge base with multiple people
This tutorial builds a single-user voice agent. If you instead need several people in a live room talking to your knowledge base together, use RealtimeKit for the multi-party audio and video layer, and keep this voice agent as the component that answers from AI Search. RealtimeKit provides the meeting room and transcription, but it does not host the answer engine.