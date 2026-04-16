Keyword search
Enable keyword search to match chunks that contain your query terms exactly. For an overview of search modes, refer to Search modes.
Set
index_method.keyword to
true when creating or updating an instance. You can use keyword search on its own or alongside vector search for hybrid search.
|Field
|Type
|Default
|Description
vector
|boolean
true
|Enable vector (semantic) search.
keyword
|boolean
false
|Enable keyword (BM25) search.
At least one of
vector or
keyword must be
true. Changing
index_method triggers a full reindex of your content.
The
keyword_tokenizer field (inside
indexing_options) controls how text is split into tokens. Changing this triggers a full reindex.
|Value
|Default
|Description
porter
|Yes
|Applies Porter stemming. "running" matches "run." Best for natural language.
trigram
|No
|Overlapping 3-character windows. "config" matches "configuration." Best for code.
The
keyword_match_mode field (inside
retrieval_options) controls how multiple query terms are combined.
|Value
|Default
|Description
and
|Yes
|All query terms must appear. Higher precision, fewer results.
or
|No
|Any query term can match. Higher recall, more results.
You can override
keyword_match_mode per request:
Instances with keyword search enabled support up to 500,000 files per instance on the Workers Paid tier, compared to 1,000,000 for vector-only instances. Refer to Limits and pricing for the full list of limits.