Fetch and index single web pages

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This guide builds a Worker that fetches a single web page's rendered HTML with the Browser Run/content endpoint and uploads it to an AI Search instance's built-in storage using the Items API. AI Search then indexes the page so it is searchable, the same as any other uploaded document. The Worker also exposes a /search endpoint that queries the indexed pages, so one service both indexes and searches.
When to use this pattern
Use this pattern to index one page, or a small hand-picked set of pages, on demand. To crawl and continuously index an entire site, use the AI Search website data source instead.
Both Browser Run and the AI Search instance are reached through bindings, so a single Worker can fetch a page and index it without a public endpoint in between.
The browser binding's quickAction method requires a compatibility date of 2026-03-24 or later, and is not supported in local development without remote mode. Setting remote = true on the browser binding enables remote mode for wrangler dev. The remote option on the AI Search binding proxies uploads to your deployed instance, since AI Search does not run locally.
3. Add the Worker code
Update src/index.ts. This Worker has two routes: a request with a ?url= parameter fetches that page's rendered HTML and indexes it, and a request to /search?q= queries the indexed content. Replace my-instance with the name of your instance.
The .html item key tells AI Search to run the content through Markdown conversion, which strips boilerplate such as the header and footer before indexing.
4. Attach metadata for filtering
This step is optional. Because this Worker controls the upload, you can enrich each page with structured metadata, such as its title and section, and then filter searches by those fields. This is something the built-in crawler cannot do on its own.
First, define the custom metadata fields on your instance. If you are creating the instance now, pass them to create:
To add fields to an existing instance, use the dashboard under Settings, or the update() binding method. An instance supports up to five custom fields, and each field can be a text, number, boolean, or datetime type. Changing the schema re-indexes existing documents.
Next, use the Browser Run /json endpoint to extract those fields from the same page. It runs through the same browser binding and returns structured JSON that matches a schema you provide. In the fetch handler from step 3, after you have the rendered html and before the upload, add:
Then pass metadata in the upload options:
Once indexed, you can restrict queries to pages in a given section, for example. Refer to Filtering for the query syntax.
5. Run and deploy
Start a local development server. Because remote = true is set on the browser binding, wrangler dev runs the /content endpoint in remote mode:
Index a page by passing its URL:
The response contains the item key and its status (completed once indexed):
Then query the indexed content through the same Worker's /search endpoint:
Log in with your Cloudflare account, then deploy your Worker to make it accessible on the Internet: