You can attach custom metadata to web pages using HTML
<meta> tags. AI Search extracts metadata from the
<head> section of each crawled page.
Before custom metadata can be extracted, you must define a schema in your AI Search configuration.
Add
<meta> tags using either the
name or
property attribute:
For the following fields, AI Search knows which meta tags to extract from. You must still define these in your schema to enable extraction.
|Field
|Source
|
title
|
<meta name="title"> or
<meta property="og:title">
|
description
|
<meta name="description"> or
<meta property="og:description">
|
image
|
<meta property="og:image">
When both a standard meta tag and an Open Graph tag are present, the standard meta tag takes precedence.
When the crawler fetches a page:
- All
<meta>tags with
nameor
propertyattributes are parsed from the
<head>section.
- Tag names are matched against your schema (case-insensitive).
- The
contentattribute value is cast to the configured data type.
- Extracted metadata is stored alongside the cached HTML.
- On subsequent processing, metadata flows into the vector index.
For
boolean fields, the following values are accepted (case-insensitive):
|True values
|False values
|
true,
1,
yes
|
false,
0,
no
Any other value is treated as invalid and the field is omitted.