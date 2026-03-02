Charge for MCP tools

The Agents SDK provides paidTool , a drop-in replacement for tool that adds x402 payment requirements. Clients pay per tool call, and you can mix free and paid tools in the same server.

Setup

Wrap your McpServer with withX402 and use paidTool for tools you want to charge for:

TypeScript import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { withX402 , type X402Config } from "agents/x402" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const X402_CONFIG : X402Config = { network : "base" , recipient : "0xYourWalletAddress" , facilitator : { url : "https://x402.org/facilitator" }, // Payment facilitator URL // To learn more about facilitators: https://docs.x402.org/core-concepts/facilitator }; export class PaidMCP extends McpAgent < Env > { server = withX402 ( new McpServer ( { name : "PaidMCP" , version : "1.0.0" } ) , X402_CONFIG , ) ; async init () { // Paid tool — $0.01 per call this . server . paidTool ( "square" , "Squares a number" , 0.01 , // USD { number : z . number () }, {}, async ({ number }) => { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( number ** 2 ) } ] }; }, ) ; // Free tool this . server . tool ( "echo" , "Echo a message" , { message : z . string () }, async ({ message }) => { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : message } ] }; }, ) ; } }

Configuration

Field Description network base for production, base-sepolia for testing recipient Wallet address to receive payments facilitator Payment facilitator URL (use https://x402.org/facilitator )

paidTool signature

TypeScript this . server . paidTool ( name , // Tool name description , // Tool description price , // Price in USD (e.g., 0.01) inputSchema , // Zod schema for inputs annotations , // MCP annotations handler , // Async function that executes the tool ) ;

When a client calls a paid tool without payment, the server returns 402 with payment requirements. The client pays via x402, retries with payment proof, and receives the result.

Testing

Use base-sepolia and get test USDC from the Circle faucet ↗.

For a complete working example, refer to x402-mcp on GitHub ↗.