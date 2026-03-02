Charge for MCP tools
The Agents SDK provides
paidTool, a drop-in replacement for
tool that adds x402 payment requirements. Clients pay per tool call, and you can mix free and paid tools in the same server.
Wrap your
McpServer with
withX402 and use
paidTool for tools you want to charge for:
|Field
|Description
network
base for production,
base-sepolia for testing
recipient
|Wallet address to receive payments
facilitator
|Payment facilitator URL (use
https://x402.org/facilitator)
When a client calls a paid tool without payment, the server returns 402 with payment requirements. The client pays via x402, retries with payment proof, and receives the result.
Use
base-sepolia and get test USDC from the Circle faucet ↗.
For a complete working example, refer to x402-mcp on GitHub ↗.
