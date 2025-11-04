McpClient — API reference

Your Agent can connect to external Model Context Protocol (MCP) ↗ servers to access tools, resources, and prompts. The Agent class provides three methods to manage MCP connections:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/connect" && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Weather API" , "https://weather-mcp.example.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( authUrl ) { return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } return new Response ( `Connected: ${ id } ` , { status : 200 } ) ; } } } TypeScript import { Agent , type AgentNamespace } from "agents" ; type Env = { MyAgent : AgentNamespace < MyAgent >; }; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/connect" && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Weather API" , "https://weather-mcp.example.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( authUrl ) { return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } return new Response ( `Connected: ${ id } ` , { status : 200 } ) ; } } }

Connections persist in the Agent's SQL storage, and when an Agent connects to an MCP server, all tools from that server become available automatically.

Agent MCP Client Methods

Add a connection to an MCP server and make its tools available to your Agent.

TypeScript async addMcpServer ( serverName : string , url : string , callbackHost ?: string , agentsPrefix ?: string , options ?: { client? : ConstructorParameters <typeof Client > [ 1 ]; transport ?: { headers? : HeadersInit ; type ?: "sse" | "streamable-http" | "auto" ; } ; } ): Promise < { id : string ; authUrl : string | undefined } >

Parameters

serverName (string, required) — Display name for the MCP server

(string, required) — Display name for the MCP server url (string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint

(string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint callbackHost (string, optional) — Host for OAuth callback URL. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request

(string, optional) — Host for OAuth callback URL. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request agentsPrefix (string, optional) — URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default: "agents"

(string, optional) — URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default: options (object, optional) — Connection configuration: client — MCP client configuration options (passed to @modelcontextprotocol/sdk Client constructor) transport — Transport layer configuration: headers — Custom HTTP headers for authentication type — Transport type: "sse" , "streamable-http" , or "auto" (tries streamable-http first, falls back to sse)

(object, optional) — Connection configuration:

Returns

A Promise that resolves to an object containing:

id (string) — Unique identifier for this server connection

(string) — Unique identifier for this server connection authUrl (string | undefined) — OAuth authorization URL if authentication is required, otherwise undefined

Example

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Weather API" , "https://weather-mcp.example.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( authUrl ) { // User needs to complete OAuth flow return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } return new Response ( "Connected" , { status : 200 } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "Weather API" , "https://weather-mcp.example.com/mcp" , ) ; if ( authUrl ) { // User needs to complete OAuth flow return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } return new Response ( "Connected" , { status : 200 } ) ; } }

If the MCP server requires OAuth authentication, authUrl will be returned for user authentication. Connections persist across requests and the Agent will automatically reconnect if the connection is lost.

Disconnect from an MCP server and clean up its resources.

TypeScript async removeMcpServer ( id : string ): Promise <void>

Parameters

id (string, required) — Server connection ID returned from addMcpServer()

Returns

A Promise that resolves when disconnection is complete.

Example

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/disconnect" && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverId } = await request . json () ; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; return new Response ( "Disconnected" , { status : 200 } ) ; } } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/disconnect" && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverId } = await request . json () ; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; return new Response ( "Disconnected" , { status : 200 } ) ; } } }

Disconnects from the MCP server, removes all related resources, and deletes the server record from storage.

Get the current state of all MCP server connections.

TypeScript getMcpServers (): MCPServersState

Parameters

None.

Returns

An MCPServersState object containing:

TypeScript { servers : Record < string , { name : string ; server_url : string ; auth_url : string | null ; state : | "authenticating" | "connecting" | "ready" | "discovering" | "failed" ; capabilities : ServerCapabilities | null ; instructions : string | null ; } > ; tools : Array < Tool & { serverId : string } > ; prompts : Array < Prompt & { serverId : string } > ; resources : Array < Resource & { serverId : string } > ; }

Example

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/mcp-state" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( mcpState , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/mcp-state" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( mcpState , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; } } }

The state field can be: authenticating , connecting , ready , discovering , or failed . Use this method to monitor connection status, list available tools, or build UI for connected servers.

OAuth Configuration

Customize OAuth callback behavior using this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback() :

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/connected" , errorRedirect : "/auth-failed" , } ) ; } } TypeScript export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { onStart () { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/connected" , errorRedirect : "/auth-failed" , } ) ; } }

You can also provide a customHandler function for full control over the callback response. Refer to the OAuth handling guide for details.

Error Handling

Use error detection utilities to handle connection errors:

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { try { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ; } throw error ; } } } TypeScript import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { try { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ; } throw error ; } } }

