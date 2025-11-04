McpClient — API reference

Your Agent can connect to external
Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to access tools, resources, and prompts. The
Agent class provides three methods to manage MCP connections:
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/connect" && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://weather-mcp.example.com/mcp" , return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, return new Response ( `Connected: ${ id } ` , { status : 200 } ) ; import { Agent , type AgentNamespace } from "agents" ; MyAgent : AgentNamespace < MyAgent >; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/connect" && request . method === "POST" ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://weather-mcp.example.com/mcp" , return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, return new Response ( `Connected: ${ id } ` , { status : 200 } ) ;
Connections persist in the Agent's
SQL storage, and when an Agent connects to an MCP server, all tools from that server become available automatically.
Add a connection to an MCP server and make its tools available to your Agent.
client? : ConstructorParameters <typeof Client > [ 1 ]; type ?: "sse" | "streamable-http" | "auto" ; ): Promise < { id : string ; authUrl : string | undefined } >
(string, required) — Display name for the MCP server
serverName
(string, required) — URL of the MCP server endpoint
url
(string, optional) — Host for OAuth callback URL. If omitted, automatically derived from the incoming request
callbackHost
(string, optional) — URL prefix for OAuth callback path. Default:
agentsPrefix
"agents"
(object, optional) — Connection configuration:
options
— MCP client configuration options (passed to
client
@modelcontextprotocol/sdk Client constructor)
— Transport layer configuration:
transport
— Custom HTTP headers for authentication
headers
— Transport type:
type
"sse",
"streamable-http", or
"auto" (tries streamable-http first, falls back to sse)
A Promise that resolves to an object containing:
(string) — Unique identifier for this server connection
id
(string | undefined) — OAuth authorization URL if authentication is required, otherwise
authUrl
undefined
export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://weather-mcp.example.com/mcp" , // User needs to complete OAuth flow return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, return new Response ( "Connected" , { status : 200 } ) ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const { id , authUrl } = await this . addMcpServer ( "https://weather-mcp.example.com/mcp" , // User needs to complete OAuth flow return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { serverId : id , authUrl } ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, return new Response ( "Connected" , { status : 200 } ) ;
If the MCP server requires OAuth authentication,
authUrl will be returned for user authentication. Connections persist across requests and the Agent will automatically reconnect if the connection is lost.
Related:
Disconnect from an MCP server and clean up its resources.
async removeMcpServer ( id : string ): Promise <void>
(string, required) — Server connection ID returned from
id
addMcpServer()
A Promise that resolves when disconnection is complete.
export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/disconnect" && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverId } = await request . json () ; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; return new Response ( "Disconnected" , { status : 200 } ) ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/disconnect" && request . method === "POST" ) { const { serverId } = await request . json () ; await this . removeMcpServer ( serverId ) ; return new Response ( "Disconnected" , { status : 200 } ) ;
Disconnects from the MCP server, removes all related resources, and deletes the server record from storage.
Get the current state of all MCP server connections.
getMcpServers (): MCPServersState
None.
An
MCPServersState object containing:
capabilities : ServerCapabilities | null ; instructions : string | null ; tools : Array < Tool & { serverId : string } > ; prompts : Array < Prompt & { serverId : string } > ; resources : Array < Resource & { serverId : string } > ;
export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/mcp-state" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( mcpState , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname === "/mcp-state" ) { const mcpState = this . getMcpServers () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( mcpState , null , 2 ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" },
The
state field can be:
authenticating,
connecting,
ready,
discovering, or
failed. Use this method to monitor connection status, list available tools, or build UI for connected servers.
Customize OAuth callback behavior using
this.mcp.configureOAuthCallback():
export class MyAgent extends Agent { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/connected" , errorRedirect : "/auth-failed" , export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { this . mcp . configureOAuthCallback ( { successRedirect : "/connected" , errorRedirect : "/auth-failed" ,
You can also provide a
customHandler function for full control over the callback response. Refer to the
OAuth handling guide for details.
Use error detection utilities to handle connection errors:
import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ; import { isUnauthorized , isTransportNotImplemented } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , never > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { await this . addMcpServer ( "Server" , "https://mcp.example.com/mcp" ) ; if ( isUnauthorized ( error )) { return new Response ( "Authentication required" , { status : 401 } ) ; } else if ( isTransportNotImplemented ( error )) { return new Response ( "Transport not supported" , { status : 400 } ) ;