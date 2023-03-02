Cloudflare Docs
“You have reached your quota for the requested resource. (Code: 2005)”

​​ Problem Description

The error “You have reached your quota for the requested resource. (Code: 2005)” is thrown when trying to upload a new Custom Certificate or edit an existing one. 

​​ Root Cause

Usually this error is due to the fact that the quota for Custom Certificate is by type of certificate: Custom Legacy vs Custom Modern. By default when uploading a certificate, the type is set to Custom Modern. But if you only have quota for Custom Legacy certificates then the error will be thrown. 

​​ Solution

First of all check your entitlements under SSL/TLS -> Edge Certificate. It will read:You can upload X Custom Legacy certificate pack. You can upload Y Custom Modern certificate packs.Then when actually uploading or editing the certificate, make sure you select the appropriate option in the Legacy Client Support dropdown at the bottom. 

​​ Additional Information

More details about Custom Certificates can be found here:

https://developers.cloudflare.com/ssl/edge-certificates/custom-certificates