Domain control validation backoff schedule
Domain control validation (DCV) has to happen before a Certificate Authority (CA) will issue a certificate for a domain.
DCV happens with Cloudflare’s CA partners according to the following schedule:
- Digicert - 30 days
- Let’s Encrypt - 7 days
Afterward, DCV tokens expire as dictated by the CA/B Baseline Requirements, which govern issuance of publicly trusted SSL certificates.
Here is the function that is used to determine the next check:
now() + min((floor(60 * pow(1.05, retry_attempt)) * INTERVAL '1 second'), INTERVAL '4 hours')
As the table below shows, most of the checks take place on the first day. Most validations complete within the first 5 minutes, unless the customer has misconfigured the CNAME to your domain. We cap the check back off to a maximum of 4 hours to avoid the function growing exponentially, which would result in large gaps between checks towards the end of the month.
|Retry Attempt
|In Seconds
|In Minutes
|In Hours
|0
|60
|1.000
|0.016667
|1
|63
|1.050
|0.017500
|2
|66
|1.100
|0.018333
|3
|69
|1.150
|0.019167
|4
|72
|1.200
|0.020000
|5
|76
|1.267
|0.021111
|6
|80
|1.333
|0.022222
|7
|84
|1.400
|0.023333
|8
|88
|1.467
|0.024444
|9
|93
|1.550
|0.025833
|10
|242
|4.033
|0.067222
|11
|279
|4.650
|0.077500
|12
|321
|5.350
|0.089167
|13
|369
|6.150
|0.102500
|14
|424
|7.067
|0.117778
|15
|488
|8.133
|0.135556
|16
|561
|9.350
|0.155833
|17
|645
|10.750
|0.179167
|18
|742
|12.367
|0.206111
|19
|853
|14.217
|0.236944
|20
|981
|16.350
|0.272500
|21
|1129
|18.817
|0.313611
|22
|1298
|21.633
|0.360556
|23
|1493
|24.883
|0.414722
|24
|1717
|28.617
|0.476944
|25
|1975
|32.917
|0.548611
|26
|2271
|37.850
|0.630833
|27
|2612
|43.533
|0.725556
|28
|3003
|50.050
|0.834167
|29
|3454
|57.567
|0.959444
|30
|3972
|66.200
|1.103333
|31
|4568
|76.133
|1.268889
|32
|5253
|87.550
|1.459167
|33
|6041
|100.683
|1.678056
|34
|6948
|115.800
|1.930000
|35
|7990
|133.167
|2.219444
|36
|9189
|153.150
|2.552500
|37
|10567
|176.117
|2.935278
|38
|12152
|202.533
|3.375556
|39
|13975
|232.917
|3.881944
|40
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|41
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|42
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|43
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|44
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|45
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|46
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|47
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|48
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|49
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|50
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|51
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|52
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|53
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|54
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|55
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|56
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|57
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|58
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|59
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|60
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|61
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|62
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|63
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|64
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|65
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|66
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|67
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|68
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|69
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|70
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|71
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|72
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|73
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|74
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|75
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|76
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|77
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|78
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|79
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|80
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|81
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|82
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|83
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|84
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|85
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|86
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|87
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|88
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|89
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|90
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|91
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|92
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|93
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|94
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|95
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|96
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|97
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|98
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|99
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|100
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|101
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|102
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|103
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|104
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|105
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|106
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|107
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|108
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|109
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|110
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|111
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|112
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|113
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|114
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|115
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|116
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|117
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|118
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000
|119
|14400
|240.000
|4.000000