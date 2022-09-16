Match on origin — Edge certificates
Cloudflare will present the cipher suites to your origin and your server will select whichever cipher suite it prefers.
However, if you want to ensure that your origin server supports the same cipher suites that Cloudflare supports at our edge, use the following NGINX configuration. If you are terminating TLS on your origin using a different method, refer to that application’s documentation.
ssl_protocols TLSv1 TLSv1.1 TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3;ssl_ecdh_curve X25519:P-256:P-384;ssl_ciphers '[ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256|ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305|ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256|ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305]:ECDHE+AES128:RSA+AES128:ECDHE+AES256:RSA+AES256:ECDHE+3DES:RSA+3DES';ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on;