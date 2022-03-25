Notifications
In your account notifications, set up alerts for the following SSL areas:
- Universal SSL
- SSL for SaaS Custom Hostnames
These alerts cover certificate validation status, issuance, deployment, renewal, and expiration notices.
Set up notifications
To set up notifications:
- From your account homepage, click Notifications.
- Select Add.
- Select an alert type.
- Fill in the required information and select Create.
To edit, delete, or disable notifications, you can also go to account notifications.
Respond to notifications
You may want to take different actions based on the type of notification.
Success notifications
If you receive a success alert — such as successful validation or deployment — no additional action is required.
Failure notifications
If you receive a failure alert — such as a failed validation or certificate deletion — refer to the alert itself for suggested fixes or additional information.
Miscellaneous notifications
If you receive another type of alert — such as a certificate expiration notice — refer to the alert itself for suggested fixes or additional information.