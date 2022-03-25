Notifications

In your account notifications External link icon Open external link , set up alerts for the following SSL areas:

Universal SSL

SSL for SaaS Custom Hostnames

These alerts cover certificate validation status, issuance, deployment, renewal, and expiration notices.

​​ Set up notifications

To set up notifications:

From your account homepage, click Notifications. Select Add. Select an alert type. Fill in the required information and select Create.

To edit, delete, or disable notifications, you can also go to account notifications External link icon Open external link .

​​ Respond to notifications

You may want to take different actions based on the type of notification.

​​ Success notifications

If you receive a success alert — such as successful validation or deployment — no additional action is required.

​​ Failure notifications

If you receive a failure alert — such as a failed validation or certificate deletion — refer to the alert itself for suggested fixes or additional information.

​​ Miscellaneous notifications

If you receive another type of alert — such as a certificate expiration notice — refer to the alert itself for suggested fixes or additional information.