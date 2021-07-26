Google Cloud HSM
This tutorial uses Google Cloud HSM — a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified implementation.
Before you start
Make sure that you have:
- Set up your Google Cloud project
1. Create a key ring
To set up the Google Cloud HSM, create a key ring and indicate its location.
2. Create a key
Create a key, including the following information:
|Field
|Value
|Key ring
|The key ring you created in Step 2
|Protection level
|HSM
|Purpose
|Asymmetric Encrypt
3. Import the private key
After creating a key ring and key, import the private key.
4. Modify your gokeyless config file and restart the service
Once you’ve imported the key, copy the Resource name from the UI. Then, add this value to the
gokeyless YAML file under
private_key_stores.
With the config file saved, restart
gokeyless and verify it started successfully.
$ sudo systemctl restart gokeyless.service$ sudo systemctl status gokeyless.service -l