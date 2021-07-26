Entrust nShield Connect

Note In this example it is assumed that you have already configured the nShield Connect device, and generated or imported your private keys.

Since the keys are already in place, we merely need to build the configuration file that the key server will read on startup. In this example the device contains a single RSA key pair.

We ask pkcs11-tool (provided by the opensc package) to display the objects stored in the token:

$ pkcs11-tool --module /opt/nfast/toolkits/pkcs11/libcknfast.so -O Using slot 0 with a present token (0x1d622495) Private Key Object; RSA label: rsa-privkey ID: 105013281578de42ea45f5bfac46d302fb006687 Usage: decrypt, sign, unwrap warning: PKCS11 function C_GetAttributeValue(ALWAYS_AUTHENTICATE) failed: rv = CKR_ATTRIBUTE_TYPE_INVALID (0x12) Public Key Object; RSA 2048 bits label: rsa-privkey ID: 105013281578de42ea45f5bfac46d302fb006687 Usage: encrypt, verify, wrap

The key piece of information is the label of the object, rsa-privkey . Open up /etc/keyless/gokeyless.yaml and immediately after

private_key_stores : - dir : /etc/keyless/keys

add

- uri : pkcs11 : token=accelerator;object=rsa - privkey ? module - path=/opt/nfast/toolkits/pkcs11/libcknfast.so &max - sessions=4

Save the config file, restart gokeyless , and verify it started successfully.