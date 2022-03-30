CNAME

Based on your chosen Certificate Authority, you may not be able to use CNAME verification with advanced certificates .

Selecting Let’s Encrypt as a CA limits a certificate to a TXT Certificate validation method, 90 days for the Certificate Validity Period, two host entries (one for the zone name and one for the subdomain wildcard of the zone name, such as example.com and *.example.com ).

If using the API to order your certificate, this action also defaults cloudflare_branding to false .

​​ Specify DCV method

If you want to use a Universal SSL certificate , you will need to edit the validation_method via the API External link icon Open external link and specify your chosen validation method.

Alternatively, you could order an advanced certificate via the API.

In either case, you would need to set a "validation_method":"cname" parameter.

​​ View DCV values

Once you specify your chosen validation method, you can access the validation values by:

Going to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates in the dashboard and clicking a certificate.

> in the dashboard and clicking a certificate. Getting certificate details via the API External link icon Open external link , and finding the validation_method and validation_records .

Specifically, you should be looking for the cname and cname_target (you can also see these values in the dashboard by clicking that specific hostname certificate). Then, use these values to add a CNAME record at your authoritative DNS provider.

​​ Complete DCV

Once you update your DNS records, you can either wait for the next retry or request an immediate recheck.

To request an immediate recheck, send another PATCH request External link icon Open external link with the same validation_method as your current validation method.

​​ Renew DCV tokens

If possible, DCV tokens for proxied hostnames are always renewed via HTTP .

However, some certificates — for example, if you are using wildcard certificates or certificates with multiple SANs or your hostname is not proxied — are not eligible for HTTP validation.

If your certificate is not eligible for HTTP validation, you will need to repeat the DCV process with your chosen method.