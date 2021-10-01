- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select your SSL for SaaS application.
- Navigate to SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames.
- Click Add Custom Hostname.
- Add your customer's hostname
app.customer.comand set the relevant options, including:
- Choosing the Validation method.
- Whether you want to Enable wildcard, which adds a
*.<custom-hostname>SAN to the custom hostname certificate. For more details, refer to Hostname priority.
- Choosing a value for Custom origin server.
- Click Add Custom Hostname.