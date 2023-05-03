Check domain SSL/TLS
Once you add and activate your domain at Cloudflare, you also should check your domain’s SSL/TLS certificate is working correctly. SSL/TLS certificates let websites use For more details on SSL/TLS, refer to the Learning Center.
What are SSL/TLS certificates?
https at the start of the URL (instead of
http), which is a more secure connection protocol. HTTPS is good for website security, user privacy, SEO, and much more.
SSL/TLS certificates let websites use
For more details on SSL/TLS, refer to the Learning Center.
By default, Cloudflare issues — and renews — free, unshared, publicly trusted Universal SSL certificates to all domains added to and activated on Cloudflare.
For domains on a full setup1, your domain should automatically receive its Universal SSL certificate within 15 minutes to 24 hours of domain activation2.
This certificate will cover your zone apex (
example.com) and all first-level subdomains (
subdomain.example.com), as long as your domain or subdomains have proxied DNS records within Cloudflare DNS.
Can you visit your website?
To make sure your website’s SSL/TLS is working correctly, try visiting your website over an HTTPS connection (where you specify the
https:// at the beginning of the URL, like
https://example.com).
If you have any deeper subdomains (
test.www.example.com), also try visiting those over HTTPS (
https://test.www.example.com).
Potential issues
Sometimes, domains added to Cloudflare can experience issues in SSL/TLS certificates.
For more details on these errors and how to fix them, refer to the following resources:
