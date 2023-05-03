Check domain SSL/TLS

2 min read

Once you add and activate your domain at Cloudflare, you also should check your domain’s SSL/TLS certificate is working correctly. What are SSL/TLS certificates? SSL/TLS certificates let websites use https at the start of the URL (instead of http ), which is a more secure connection protocol. HTTPS is good for website security, user privacy, SEO, and much more. For more details on SSL/TLS, refer to the Learning Center External link icon Open external link .

By default, Cloudflare issues — and renews — free, unshared, publicly trusted Universal SSL certificates to all domains added to and activated on Cloudflare.

For domains on a full setup, your domain should automatically receive its Universal SSL certificate within 15 minutes to 24 hours of domain activation.

This certificate will cover your zone apex ( example.com ) and all first-level subdomains ( subdomain.example.com ), as long as your domain or subdomains have proxied DNS records within Cloudflare DNS.

​​ Can you visit your website?

To make sure your website’s SSL/TLS is working correctly, try visiting your website over an HTTPS connection (where you specify the https:// at the beginning of the URL, like https://example.com ).

If you have any deeper subdomains ( test.www.example.com ), also try visiting those over HTTPS ( https://test.www.example.com ).

​​ Potential issues

Sometimes, domains added to Cloudflare can experience issues in SSL/TLS certificates.

For more details on these errors and how to fix them, refer to the following resources: