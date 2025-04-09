Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Hyperdrive now supports more SSL/TLS security options for your database connections:
- Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with
verify-caor
verify-fullSSL modes and protect against man-in-the-middle attacks
- Configure Hyperdrive to provide client certificates to the database server to authenticate itself (mTLS) for stronger security beyond username and password
Use the new
wrangler certcommands to create certificate authority (CA) certificate bundles or client certificate pairs:
Then create a Hyperdrive configuration with the certificates and desired SSL mode:
Learn more about configuring SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive to enhance your database security posture.
- Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with
Cloudflare Secrets Store is available today in Beta. You can now store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform to your Workers.
To spin up your Cloudflare Secrets Store, simply click the new Secrets Store tab in the dashboard ↗ or use this Wrangler command:
The following are supported in the Secrets Store beta:
- Secrets Store UI & API: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
- Workers UI: bind a new or existing account level secret to a Worker and deploy in code
- Wrangler: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
- Account Management UI & API: assign Secrets Store permissions roles & view audit logs for actions taken in Secrets Store core platform
For instructions on how to get started, visit our developer documentation.
The Workers Observability dashboard ↗ offers a single place to investigate and explore your Workers Logs.
The Overview tab shows logs from all your Workers in one place. The Invocations view groups logs together by invocation, which refers to the specific trigger that started the execution of the Worker (i.e. fetch). The Events view shows logs in the order they were produced, based on timestamp. Previously, you could only view logs for a single Worker.
The Investigate tab presents a Query Builder, which helps you write structured queries to investigate and visualize your logs. The Query Builder can help answer questions such as:
- Which paths are experiencing the most 5XX errors?
- What is the wall time distribution by status code for my Worker?
- What are the slowest requests, and where are they coming from?
- Who are my top N users?
The Query Builder can use any field that you store in your logs as a key to visualize, filter, and group by. Use the Query Builder to quickly access your data, build visualizations, save queries, and share them with your team.
Workers Logs is now Generally Available. With a small change to your Wrangler configuration, Workers Logs ingests, indexes, and stores all logs emitted from your Workers for up to 7 days.
We've introduced a number of changes during our beta period, including:
- Dashboard enhancements with customizable fields as columns in the Logs view and support for invocation-based grouping
- Performance improvements to ensure no adverse impact
- Public API endpoints ↗ for broader consumption
The API documents three endpoints: list the keys in the telemetry dataset, run a query, and list the unique values for a key. For more, visit our REST API documentation ↗.
Visit the docs to learn more about the capabilities and methods exposed by the Query Builder. Start using Workers Logs and the Query Builder today by enabling observability for your Workers:
You can now observe and investigate the CPU time and Wall time for every Workers Invocations.
- For Workers Logs, CPU time and Wall time are surfaced in the Invocation Log..
- For Tail Workers, CPU time and Wall time are surfaced at the top level of the Workers Trace Events object.
- For Workers Logpush, CPU and Wall time are surfaced at the top level of the Workers Trace Events object. All new jobs will have these new fields included by default. Existing jobs need to be updated to include CPU time and Wall time.
You can use a Workers Logs filter to search for logs where Wall time exceeds 100ms.
You can also use the Workers Observability Query Builder ↗ to find the median CPU time and median Wall time for all of your Workers.
Email Workers enables developers to programmatically take action on anything that hits their email inbox. If you're building with Email Workers, you can now test the behavior of an Email Worker script, receiving, replying and sending emails in your local environment using
wrangler dev.
Below is an example that shows you how you can receive messages using the
email()handler and parse them using postal-mime ↗:
Now when you run
npx wrangler dev, wrangler will expose a local
/cdn-cgi/handler/emailendpoint that you can
POSTemail messages to and trigger your Worker's
email()handler:
This is what you get in the console:
Local development is a critical part of the development flow, and also works for sending, replying and forwarding emails. See our documentation for more information.
Hyperdrive is now available on the Free plan of Cloudflare Workers, enabling you to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL or MySQL databases without compromise.
Low-latency access to SQL databases is critical to building full-stack Workers applications. We want you to be able to build on fast, global apps on Workers, regardless of the tools you use. So we made Hyperdrive available for all, to make it easier to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL and MySQL.
If you want to learn more about how Hyperdrive works, read the deep dive ↗ on how Hyperdrive can make your database queries up to 4x faster.
Visit the docs to get started with Hyperdrive for PostgreSQL or MySQL.
Hyperdrive now supports connecting to MySQL and MySQL-compatible databases, including Amazon RDS and Aurora MySQL, Google Cloud SQL for MySQL, Azure Database for MySQL, PlanetScale and MariaDB.
Hyperdrive makes your regional, MySQL databases fast when connecting from Cloudflare Workers. It eliminates unnecessary network roundtrips during connection setup, pools database connections globally, and can cache query results to provide the fastest possible response times.
Best of all, you can connect using your existing drivers, ORMs, and query builders with Hyperdrive's secure credentials, no code changes required.
Learn more about how Hyperdrive works and get started building Workers that connect to MySQL with Hyperdrive.
You can now add a Deploy to Cloudflare button to the README of your Git repository containing a Workers application — making it simple for other developers to quickly set up and deploy your project!
The Deploy to Cloudflare button:
- Creates a new Git repository on your GitHub/ GitLab account: Cloudflare will automatically clone and create a new repository on your account, so you can continue developing.
- Automatically provisions resources the app needs: If your repository requires Cloudflare primitives like a Workers KV namespace, a D1 database, or an R2 bucket, Cloudflare will automatically provision them on your account and bind them to your Worker upon deployment.
- Configures Workers Builds (CI/CD): Every new push to your production branch on your newly created repository will automatically build and deploy courtesy of Workers Builds.
- Adds preview URLs to each pull request: If you'd like to test your changes before deploying, you can push changes to a non-production branch and preview URLs will be generated and posted back to GitHub as a comment.
To create a Deploy to Cloudflare button in your README, you can add the following snippet, including your Git repository URL:
Check out our documentation for more information on how to set up a deploy button for your application and best practices to ensure a successful deployment for other developers.
Full-stack frameworks are now Generally Available on Cloudflare Workers
The following full-stack frameworks now have Generally Available ("GA") adapters for Cloudflare Workers, and are ready for you to use in production:
The following frameworks are now in beta, with GA support coming very soon:
- Next.js, supported through @opennextjs/cloudflare ↗ is now
v1.0-beta.
- Angular
- SolidJS (SolidStart)
You can also build complete full-stack apps on Workers without a framework:
- You can “just use Vite" ↗ and React together, and build a back-end API in the same Worker. Follow our React SPA with an API tutorial to learn how.
Get started building today with our framework guides, or read our Developer Week 2025 blog post ↗ about all the updates to building full-stack applications on Workers.
- Next.js, supported through @opennextjs/cloudflare ↗ is now
The Cloudflare Vite plugin has reached v1.0 ↗ and is now Generally Available ("GA").
When you use
@cloudflare/vite-plugin, you can use Vite's local development server and build tooling, while ensuring that while developing, your code runs in
workerd↗, the open-source Workers runtime.
This lets you get the best of both worlds for a full-stack app — you can use Hot Module Replacement ↗ from Vite right alongside Durable Objects and other runtime APIs and bindings that are unique to Cloudflare Workers.
@cloudflare/vite-pluginis made possible by the new environment API ↗ in Vite, and was built in partnership with the Vite team ↗.
You can build any type of application with
@cloudflare/vite-plugin, using any rendering mode, from single page applications (SPA) and static sites to server-side rendered (SSR) pages and API routes.
React Router v7 (Remix) is the first full-stack framework to provide full support for Cloudflare Vite plugin, allowing you to use all parts of Cloudflare's developer platform, without additional build steps.
You can also build complete full-stack apps on Workers without a framework — "just use Vite" ↗ and React together, and build a back-end API in the same Worker. Follow our React SPA with an API tutorial to learn how.
If you're already using Vite ↗ in your build and development toolchain, you can start using our plugin with minimal changes to your
vite.config.ts:
Take a look at the documentation for our Cloudflare Vite plugin for more information!
When using a Worker with the
nodejs_compatcompatibility flag enabled, the following Node.js APIs are now available:
This make it easier to reuse existing Node.js code in Workers or use npm packages that depend on these APIs.
The full
node:crypto↗ API is now available in Workers.
You can use it to verify and sign data:
Or, to encrypt and decrypt data:
See the
node:cryptodocumentation for more information.
The following APIs from
node:tlsare now available:
This enables secure connections over TLS (Transport Layer Security) to external services.
See the
node:tlsdocumentation for more information.
The Agents SDK now includes built-in support for building remote MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers directly as part of your Agent. This allows you to easily create and manage MCP servers, without the need for additional infrastructure or configuration.
The SDK includes a new
MCPAgentclass that extends the
Agentclass and allows you to expose resources and tools over the MCP protocol, as well as authorization and authentication to enable remote MCP servers.
See the example ↗ for the full code and as the basis for building your own MCP servers, and the client example ↗ for how to build an Agent that acts as an MCP client.
To learn more, review the announcement blog ↗ as part of Developer Week 2025.
We've made a number of improvements to the Agents SDK, including:
- Support for building MCP servers with the new
MCPAgentclass.
- The ability to export the current agent, request and WebSocket connection context using
import { context } from "agents", allowing you to minimize or avoid direct dependency injection when calling tools.
- Fixed a bug that prevented query parameters from being sent to the Agent server from the
useAgentReact hook.
- Automatically converting the
agentname in
useAgentor
useAgentChatto kebab-case to ensure it matches the naming convention expected by
routeAgentRequest.
To install or update the Agents SDK, run
npm i agents@latestin an existing project, or explore the
agents-starterproject:
See the full release notes and changelog on the Agents SDK repository ↗ and
- Support for building MCP servers with the new
AutoRAG is now in open beta, making it easy for you to build fully-managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines without managing infrastructure. Just upload your docs to R2, and AutoRAG handles the rest: embeddings, indexing, retrieval, and response generation via API.
With AutoRAG, you can:
- Customize your pipeline: Choose from Workers AI models, configure chunking strategies, edit system prompts, and more.
- Instant setup: AutoRAG provisions everything you need from Vectorize, AI gateway, to pipeline logic for you, so you can go from zero to a working RAG pipeline in seconds.
- Keep your index fresh: AutoRAG continuously syncs your index with your data source to ensure responses stay accurate and up to date.
- Ask questions: Query your data and receive grounded responses via a Workers binding or API.
Whether you're building internal tools, AI-powered search, or a support assistant, AutoRAG gets you from idea to deployment in minutes.
Get started in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or check out the guide for instructions on how to build your RAG pipeline today.
Browser Rendering REST API is Generally Available, with new endpoints and a free tier
We’re excited to announce Browser Rendering is now available on the Workers Free plan ↗, making it even easier to prototype and experiment with web search and headless browser use-cases when building applications on Workers.
The Browser Rendering REST API is now Generally Available, allowing you to control browser instances from outside of Workers applications. We've added three new endpoints to help automate more browser tasks:
- Extract structured data – Use
/jsonto retrieve structured data from a webpage.
- Retrieve links – Use
/linksto pull all links from a webpage.
- Convert to Markdown – Use
/markdownto convert webpage content into Markdown format.
For example, to fetch the Markdown representation of a webpage:
For the full list of endpoints, check out our REST API documentation. You can also interact with Browser Rendering via the Cloudflare TypeScript SDK ↗.
We also recently landed support for Playwright in Browser Rendering for browser automation from Cloudflare Workers, in addition to Puppeteer, giving you more flexibility to test across different browser environments.
Visit the Browser Rendering docs to learn more about how to use headless browsers in your applications.
- Extract structured data – Use
Durable Objects can now be used with zero commitment on the Workers Free plan allowing you to build AI agents with Agents SDK, collaboration tools, and real-time applications like chat or multiplayer games.
Durable Objects let you build stateful, serverless applications with millions of tiny coordination instances that run your application code alongside (in the same thread!) your durable storage. Each Durable Object can access its own SQLite database through a Storage API. A Durable Object class is defined in a Worker script encapsulating the Durable Object's behavior when accessed from a Worker. To try the code below, click the button:
Free plan limits apply to Durable Objects compute and storage usage. Limits allow developers to build real-world applications, with every Worker request able to call a Durable Object on the free plan.
For more information, checkout:
SQLite in Durable Objects is now generally available (GA) with 10GB SQLite database per Durable Object. Since the public beta ↗ in September 2024, we've added feature parity and robustness for the SQLite storage backend compared to the preexisting key-value (KV) storage backend for Durable Objects.
SQLite-backed Durable Objects are recommended for all new Durable Object classes, using
new_sqlite_classesWrangler configuration. Only SQLite-backed Durable Objects have access to Storage API's SQL and point-in-time recovery methods, which provide relational data modeling, SQL querying, and better data management.
KV-backed Durable Objects remain for backwards compatibility, and a migration path from key-value storage to SQL storage for existing Durable Object classes will be offered in the future.
For more details on SQLite storage, checkout Zero-latency SQLite storage in every Durable Object blog ↗.
You can now capture a maximum of 256 KB of log events per Workers invocation, helping you gain better visibility into application behavior.
All console.log() statements, exceptions, request metadata, and headers are automatically captured during the Worker invocation and emitted as JSON object. Workers Logs deserializes this object before indexing the fields and storing them. You can also capture, transform, and export the JSON object in a Tail Worker.
256 KB is a 2x increase from the previous 128 KB limit. After you exceed this limit, further context associated with the request will not be recorded in your logs.
This limit is automatically applied to all Workers.
Workflows is now Generally Available (or "GA"): in short, it's ready for production workloads. Alongside marking Workflows as GA, we've introduced a number of changes during the beta period, including:
- A new
waitForEventAPI that allows a Workflow to wait for an event to occur before continuing execution.
- Increased concurrency: you can run up to 4,500 Workflow instances concurrently — and this will continue to grow.
- Improved observability, including new CPU time metrics that allow you to better understand which Workflow instances are consuming the most resources and/or contributing to your bill.
- Support for
vitestfor testing Workflows locally and in CI/CD pipelines.
Workflows also supports the new increased CPU limits that apply to Workers, allowing you to run more CPU-intensive tasks (up to 5 minutes of CPU time per instance), not including the time spent waiting on network calls, AI models, or other I/O bound tasks.
The new
step.waitForEventAPI allows a Workflow instance to wait on events and data, enabling human-in-the-the-loop interactions, such as approving or rejecting a request, directly handling webhooks from other systems, or pushing event data to a Workflow while it's running.
Because Workflows are just code, you can conditionally execute code based on the result of a
waitForEventcall, and/or call
waitForEventmultiple times in a single Workflow based on what the Workflow needs.
For example, if you wanted to implement a human-in-the-loop approval process, you could use
waitForEventto wait for a user to approve or reject a request, and then conditionally execute code based on the result.
You can then send a Workflow an event from an external service via HTTP or from within a Worker using the Workers API for Workflows:
Read the GA announcement blog ↗ to learn more about what landed as part of the Workflows GA.
- A new
We're excited to share that you can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities ↗ from Cloudflare Workers.
Playwright ↗ is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write software tests, debug applications, create screenshots, and crawl pages. Like Puppeteer, we forked ↗ Playwright and modified it to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Rendering ↗.
Below is an example of how to use Playwright with Browser Rendering to test a TODO application using assertions:
Playwright is available as an npm package at
@cloudflare/playwright↗ and the code is at GitHub ↗.
Learn more in our documentation.
Queues now supports the ability to pause message delivery and/or purge (delete) messages on a queue. These operations can be useful when:
- Your consumer has a bug or downtime, and you want to temporarily stop messages from being processed while you fix the bug
- You have pushed invalid messages to a queue due to a code change during development, and you want to clean up the backlog
- Your queue has a backlog that is stale and you want to clean it up to allow new messages to be consumed
To pause a queue using Wrangler, run the
pause-deliverycommand. Paused queues continue to receive messages. And you can easily unpause a queue using the
resume-deliverycommand.
Purging a queue permanently deletes all messages in the queue. Unlike pausing, purging is an irreversible operation:
You can also do these operations using the Queues REST API, or the dashboard page for a queue.
This feature is available on all new and existing queues. Head over to the pause and purge documentation to learn more. And if you haven't used Cloudflare Queues before, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
You can now run a Worker for up to 5 minutes of CPU time for each request.
Previously, each Workers request ran for a maximum of 30 seconds of CPU time — that is the time that a Worker is actually performing a task (we still allowed unlimited wall-clock time, in case you were waiting on slow resources). This meant that some compute-intensive tasks were impossible to do with a Worker. For instance, you might want to take the cryptographic hash of a large file from R2. If this computation ran for over 30 seconds, the Worker request would have timed out.
By default, Workers are still limited to 30 seconds of CPU time. This protects developers from incurring accidental cost due to buggy code.
By changing the
cpu_msvalue in your Wrangler configuration, you can opt in to any value up to 300,000 (5 minutes).
For more information on the updates limits, see the documentation on Wrangler configuration for
cpu_msand on Workers CPU time limits.
For building long-running tasks on Cloudflare, we also recommend checking out Workflows and Queues.
Source maps are now Generally Available (GA). You can now be uploaded with a maximum gzipped size of 15 MB. Previously, the maximum size limit was 15 MB uncompressed.
Source maps help map between the original source code and the transformed/minified code that gets deployed to production. By uploading your source map, you allow Cloudflare to map the stack trace from exceptions onto the original source code making it easier to debug.
With no source maps uploaded: notice how all the Javascript has been minified to one file, so the stack trace is missing information on file name, shows incorrect line numbers, and incorrectly references
jsinstead of
ts.
With source maps uploaded: all methods reference the correct files and line numbers.
Uploading source maps and stack trace remapping happens out of band from the Worker execution, so source maps do not affect upload speed, bundle size, or cold starts. The remapped stack traces are accessible through Tail Workers, Workers Logs, and Workers Logpush.
To enable source maps, add the following to your Pages Function's or Worker's wrangler configuration:
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 11PM UTC: Next.js has made further changes to address a smaller vulnerability introduced in the patches made to its middleware handling. Users should upgrade to Next.js versions
15.2.4,
14.2.26,
13.5.10or
12.3.6. If you are unable to immediately upgrade or are running an older version of Next.js, you can enable the WAF rule described in this changelog as a mitigation.
Update: Mon Mar 24th, 8PM UTC: Next.js has now backported the patch for this vulnerability ↗ to cover Next.js v12 and v13. Users on those versions will need to patch to
13.5.9and
12.3.5(respectively) to mitigate the vulnerability.
Update: Sat Mar 22nd, 4PM UTC: We have changed this WAF rule to opt-in only, as sites that use auth middleware with third-party auth vendors were observing failing requests.
We strongly recommend updating your version of Next.js (if eligible) to the patched versions, as your app will otherwise be vulnerable to an authentication bypass attack regardless of auth provider.
This rule is opt-in only for sites on the Pro plan or above in the WAF managed ruleset.
To enable the rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Managed rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Click the three dots next to Cloudflare Managed Ruleset and choose Edit
- Scroll down and choose Browse Rules
- Search for CVE-2025-29927 (ruleId:
34583778093748cc83ff7b38f472013e)
- Change the Status to Enabled and the Action to Block. You can optionally set the rule to Log, to validate potential impact before enabling it. Log will not block requests.
- Click Next
- Scroll down and choose Save
This will enable the WAF rule and block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version.
For users on the Free plan, or who want to define a more specific rule, you can create a Custom WAF rule to block requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version.
To create a custom rule:
- Head to Security > WAF > Custom rules in the Cloudflare dashboard for the zone (website) you want to protect.
- Give the rule a name - e.g.
next-js-CVE-2025-29927
- Set the matching parameters for the rule match any request where the
x-middleware-subrequestheader
existsper the rule expression below.
- Set the action to 'block'. If you want to observe the impact before blocking requests, set the action to 'log' (and edit the rule later).
- Deploy the rule.
We've made a WAF (Web Application Firewall) rule available to all sites on Cloudflare to protect against the Next.js authentication bypass vulnerability ↗ (
CVE-2025-29927) published on March 21st, 2025.
Note: This rule is not enabled by default as it blocked requests across sites for specific authentication middleware.
- This managed rule protects sites using Next.js on Workers and Pages, as well as sites using Cloudflare to protect Next.js applications hosted elsewhere.
- This rule has been made available (but not enabled by default) to all sites as part of our WAF Managed Ruleset and blocks requests that attempt to bypass authentication in Next.js applications.
- The vulnerability affects almost all Next.js versions, and has been fully patched in Next.js
14.2.26and
15.2.4. Earlier, interim releases did not fully patch this vulnerability.
- Users on older versions of Next.js (
11.1.4to
13.5.6) did not originally have a patch available, but this the patch for this vulnerability and a subsequent additional patch have been backported to Next.js versions
12.3.6and
13.5.10as of Monday, March 24th. Users on Next.js v11 will need to deploy the stated workaround or enable the WAF rule.
The managed WAF rule mitigates this by blocking external user requests with the
x-middleware-subrequestheader regardless of Next.js version, but we recommend users using Next.js 14 and 15 upgrade to the patched versions of Next.js as an additional mitigation.
Smart Placement is smarter about running Workers and Pages Functions in the best locations
Smart Placement is a unique Cloudflare feature that can make decisions to move your Worker to run in a more optimal location (such as closer to a database). Instead of always running in the default location (the one closest to where the request is received), Smart Placement uses certain “heuristics” (rules and thresholds) to decide if a different location might be faster or more efficient.
Previously, if these heuristics weren't consistently met, your Worker would revert to running in the default location—even after it had been optimally placed. This meant that if your Worker received minimal traffic for a period of time, the system would reset to the default location, rather than remaining in the optimal one.
Now, once Smart Placement has identified and assigned an optimal location, temporarily dropping below the heuristic thresholds will not force a return to default locations. For example in the previous algorithm, a drop in requests for a few days might return to default locations and heuristics would have to be met again. This was problematic for workloads that made requests to a geographically located resource every few days or longer. In this scenario, your Worker would never get placed optimally. This is no longer the case.
We are excited to announce that AI Gateway now supports real-time AI interactions with the new Realtime WebSockets API.
This new capability allows developers to establish persistent, low-latency connections between their applications and AI models, enabling natural, real-time conversational AI experiences, including speech-to-speech interactions.
The Realtime WebSockets API works with the OpenAI Realtime API ↗, Google Gemini Live API ↗, and supports real-time text and speech interactions with models from Cartesia ↗, and ElevenLabs ↗.
Here's how you can connect AI Gateway to OpenAI's Realtime API ↗ using WebSockets:
Get started by checking out the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.