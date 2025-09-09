Deploy static sites to Workers without a configuration file

Terminal window

# Deploy your built static site wrangler deploy dist # Wrangler will prompt: ✔ It looks like you are trying to deploy a directory of static assets only. Is this correct? … yes ✔ What do you want to name your project? … my-astro-site # Automatically generates a wrangler.jsonc file and adds it to your project: { "name" : "my-astro-site", "compatibility_date" : "2025-09-09", "assets" : { "directory" : "dist" } } # Next time you run wrangler deploy, this will use the configuration in your newly generated wrangler.jsonc file wrangler deploy