Browser Rendering Playwright GA, Stagehand support (Beta), and higher limits

Browser Rendering

We’re shipping three updates to Browser Rendering:

  • Playwright support is now Generally Available and synced with Playwright v1.55, giving you a stable foundation for critical automation and AI-agent workflows.
  • We’re also adding Stagehand support (Beta) so you can combine code with natural language instructions to build more resilient automations.
  • Finally, we’ve tripled limits for paid plans across both the REST API and Workers Bindings to help you scale.

To get started with Stagehand, refer to the Stagehand example that uses Stagehand and Workers AI to search for a movie on this example movie directory, extract its details using natural language (title, year, rating, duration, and genre), and return the information along with a screenshot of the webpage.

Stagehand example
const stagehand = new Stagehand({
  env: "LOCAL",
  localBrowserLaunchOptions: { cdpUrl: endpointURLString(env.BROWSER) },
  llmClient: new WorkersAIClient(env.AI),
  verbose: 1,
});


await stagehand.init();
const page = stagehand.page;


await page.goto('https://demo.playwright.dev/movies');


// if search is a multi-step action, stagehand will return an array of actions it needs to act on
const actions = await page.observe('Search for "Furiosa"');
for (const action of actions)
  await page.act(action);


await page.act('Click the search result');


// normal playwright functions work as expected
await page.waitForSelector('.info-wrapper .cast');


let movieInfo = await page.extract({
  instruction: 'Extract movie information',
  schema: z.object({
    title: z.string(),
    year: z.number(),
    rating: z.number(),
    genres: z.array(z.string()),
    duration: z.number().describe("Duration in minutes"),
  }),
});


await stagehand.close();
Stagehand video