Browser Rendering Playwright GA, Stagehand support (Beta), and higher limits

We’re shipping three updates to Browser Rendering:

Playwright support is now Generally Available and synced with Playwright v1.55 ↗ , giving you a stable foundation for critical automation and AI-agent workflows.

, giving you a stable foundation for critical automation and AI-agent workflows. We’re also adding Stagehand support (Beta) so you can combine code with natural language instructions to build more resilient automations.

Finally, we’ve tripled limits for paid plans across both the REST API and Workers Bindings to help you scale.

To get started with Stagehand, refer to the Stagehand example that uses Stagehand and Workers AI to search for a movie on this example movie directory ↗, extract its details using natural language (title, year, rating, duration, and genre), and return the information along with a screenshot of the webpage.