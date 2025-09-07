Increased vCPU for Workers Builds on paid plans

We recently increased the available disk space from 8 GB to 20 GB for all plans. Building on that improvement, we’re now doubling the CPU power available for paid plans — from 2 vCPU to 4 vCPU.

These changes continue our focus on making Workers Builds faster and more reliable.

Metric Free Plan Paid Plans CPU 2 vCPU 4 vCPU

Performance Improvements

Fast build times : Even single-threaded workloads benefit from having more vCPUs

: Even single-threaded workloads benefit from having more vCPUs 2x faster multi-threaded builds: Tools like esbuild ↗ and webpack ↗ can now utilize additional cores, delivering near-linear performance scaling

All other build limits — including memory, build minutes, and timeout remain unchanged.