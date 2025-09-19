Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New Metrics View in AutoRAG
AutoRAG now includes a Metrics tab that shows how your data is indexed and searched. Get a clear view of the health of your indexing pipeline, compare usage between
ai-search and
search, and see which files are retrieved most often.
You can find these metrics within each AutoRAG instance:
- Indexing: Track how files are ingested and see status changes over time.
- Search breakdown: Compare usage between
ai-searchand
searchendpoints.
- Top file retrievals: Identify which files are most frequently retrieved in a given period.
Try it today in AutoRAG.