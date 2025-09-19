New Metrics View in AutoRAG

AutoRAG now includes a Metrics tab that shows how your data is indexed and searched. Get a clear view of the health of your indexing pipeline, compare usage between ai-search and search , and see which files are retrieved most often.

You can find these metrics within each AutoRAG instance:

Indexing: Track how files are ingested and see status changes over time.

Search breakdown: Compare usage between ai-search and search endpoints.

and endpoints. Top file retrievals: Identify which files are most frequently retrieved in a given period.

Try it today in AutoRAG.