Announcing R2 SQL

Today, we're launching the open beta for R2 SQL: A serverless, distributed query engine that can efficiently analyze petabytes of data in Apache Iceberg ↗ tables managed by R2 Data Catalog.

R2 SQL is ideal for exploring analytical and time-series data stored in R2, such as logs, events from Pipelines, or clickstream and user behavior data.

If you already have a table in R2 Data Catalog, running queries is as simple as:

Terminal window npx wrangler r2 sql query YOUR_WAREHOUSE " SELECT user_id, event_type, value FROM events.user_events WHERE event_type = 'CHANGELOG' or event_type = 'BLOG' AND __ingest_ts > '2025-09-24T00:00:00Z' ORDER BY __ingest_ts DESC LIMIT 100"

To get started with R2 SQL, check out our getting started guide or learn more about supported features in the SQL reference. For a technical deep dive into how we built R2 SQL, read our blog post ↗.