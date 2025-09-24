Run more Containers with higher resource limits

You can now run more Containers concurrently with higher limits on CPU, memory, and disk.

Limit New Limit Previous Limit Memory for concurrent live Container instances 400GiB 40GiB vCPU for concurrent live Container instances 100 20 Disk for concurrent live Container instances 2TB 100GB

You can now run 1000 instances of the dev instance type, 400 instances of basic , or 100 instances of standard concurrently.

This opens up new possibilities for running larger-scale workloads on Containers.

See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.