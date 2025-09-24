 Skip to content
Run more Containers with higher resource limits

Containers

You can now run more Containers concurrently with higher limits on CPU, memory, and disk.

LimitNew LimitPrevious Limit
Memory for concurrent live Container instances400GiB40GiB
vCPU for concurrent live Container instances10020
Disk for concurrent live Container instances2TB100GB

You can now run 1000 instances of the dev instance type, 400 instances of basic, or 100 instances of standard concurrently.

This opens up new possibilities for running larger-scale workloads on Containers.

See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.