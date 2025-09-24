Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Run more Containers with higher resource limits
You can now run more Containers concurrently with higher limits on CPU, memory, and disk.
|Limit
|New Limit
|Previous Limit
|Memory for concurrent live Container instances
|400GiB
|40GiB
|vCPU for concurrent live Container instances
|100
|20
|Disk for concurrent live Container instances
|2TB
|100GB
You can now run 1000 instances of the
dev instance type, 400 instances of
basic, or 100 instances of
standard concurrently.
This opens up new possibilities for running larger-scale workloads on Containers.
See the getting started guide to deploy your first Container, and the limits documentation for more details on the available instance types and limits.