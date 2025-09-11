 Skip to content
Worker version rollback limit increased from 10 to 100

Workers

The number of recent versions available for a Worker rollback has been increased from 10 to 100.

This allows you to:

  • Promote any of the 100 most recent versions to be the active deployment.

  • Split traffic using gradual deployments between your latest code and any of the 100 most recent versions.

You can do this through the Cloudflare dashboard or with Wrangler's rollback command

Learn more about versioned deployments and rollbacks.