Remote bindings GA - Connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development

Three months ago we announced the public beta of remote bindings for local development. Now, we're excited to say that it's available for everyone in Wrangler, Vite, and Vitest without using an experimental flag!

With remote bindings, you can now connect to deployed resources like R2 buckets and D1 databases while running Worker code on your local machine. This means you can test your local code changes against real data and services, without the overhead of deploying for each iteration.

Example configuration

To enable remote bindings, add "remote" : true to each binding that you want to rely on a remote resource running on Cloudflare:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-02-25" , " r2_buckets " : [ { " bucket_name " : "screenshots-bucket" , " binding " : "screenshots_bucket" , " remote " : true , }, ], } name = "my-worker" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-02-25" [[ r2_buckets ]] bucket_name = "screenshots-bucket" binding = "screenshots_bucket" remote = true

When remote bindings are configured, your Worker still executes locally, but all binding calls are proxied to the deployed resource that runs on Cloudflare's network.

You can try out remote bindings for local development today with: