Improved support for running multiple Workers with `wrangler dev`

You can run multiple Workers in a single dev command by passing multiple config files to wrangler dev :

Terminal window wrangler dev --config ./web/wrangler.jsonc --config ./api/wrangler.jsonc

Previously, if you ran the command above and then also ran wrangler dev for a different Worker, the Workers running in separate wrangler dev sessions could not communicate with each other. This prevented you from being able to use Service Bindings ↗ and Tail Workers ↗ in local development, when running separate wrangler dev sessions.

Now, the following works as expected:

Terminal window # Terminal 1: Run your application that includes both Web and API workers wrangler dev --config ./web/wrangler.jsonc --config ./api/wrangler.jsonc # Terminal 2: Run your auth worker separately wrangler dev --config ./auth/wrangler.jsonc

These Workers can now communicate with each other across separate dev commands, regardless of your development setup.

./api/src/index.ts export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // This service binding call now works across dev commands const authorized = await env . AUTH . isAuthorized ( request ) ; if ( ! authorized ) { return new Response ( 'Unauthorized' , { status : 401 } ) ; } return new Response ( 'Hello from API Worker!' , { status : 200 } ) ; }, };

Check out the Developing with multiple Workers guide to learn more about the different approaches and when to use each one.