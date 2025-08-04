Changelog
Increased disk space for Workers Builds
As part of the ongoing open beta for Workers Builds, we’ve increased the available disk space for builds from 8 GB to 20 GB for both Free and Paid plans.
This provides more space for larger projects, dependencies, and build artifacts while improving overall build reliability.
|Metric
|Free Plan
|Paid Plans
|Disk Space
|20 GB
|20 GB
All other build limits — including CPU, memory, build minutes, and timeout remain unchanged.
