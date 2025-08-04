 Skip to content
Increased disk space for Workers Builds

Workers

As part of the ongoing open beta for Workers Builds, we’ve increased the available disk space for builds from 8 GB to 20 GB for both Free and Paid plans.

This provides more space for larger projects, dependencies, and build artifacts while improving overall build reliability.

MetricFree PlanPaid Plans
Disk Space20 GB20 GB

All other build limits — including CPU, memory, build minutes, and timeout remain unchanged.